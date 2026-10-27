Glazers reach decision on selling Man Utd as owners disagree with major Ratcliffe call

The Glazer family are ‘waiting for the right time to cash in and sell’ Man Utd amid more criticism of their stewardship, according to reports.

Man Utd are going through turmoil on the pitch with Michael Carrick’s side without a win in their last eight matches in all competitions.

A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend seemed certain to spell the end of Carrick’s reign as head coach, but the former midfielder took training on Tuesday morning in business as usual.

Man Utd supporters made it clear that Carrick wasn’t totally to blame for the current results with the fans singing his song on his way off the pitch on Sunday before a chorus of boos for the players followed.

There were also a number of anti-Glazers and anti-INEOS chants with some supporters signing ‘sell United and f*** off home’.

The Glazers handed control of the football department to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in February 2024 when he bought 27.7 per cent of the club from the American family.

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

It seems the Glazers ultimately want out, especially as results on the pitch continue to suffer, with ESPN claiming that they are ‘waiting for the right time to cash in and sell’ but ‘there is no market right now for investors looking to buy a Premier League team’.

ESPN claim: ‘But sources have told ESPN that there is no market right now for investors looking to buy a Premier League team, especially one with United’s problems. Uncertainty over the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal against a guilty verdict on 114 of 115 Premier League charges means that any potential buyer is likely to wait for that process to play out. The range of contrasting outcomes to City’s appeal — they could be kicked out of the league or win their appeal and remain free to operate as a financial powerhouse — makes investment a riskier proposition.’

Before the website added: ‘One source has told ESPN that the Glazers are waiting for the right time to cash in and sell. The failed European Super League plan in 2021 denied the Glazers an obvious opportunity to sell, but another source has said that there are two other potential sale triggers: the construction of a new stadium at Old Trafford, which would increase United’s value, and the prospect of City being kicked out of the Premier League and a powerful rival no longer competing for major honors.’

Ratcliffe has overseen a cost-cutting exercise since taking charge of Man Utd with over 500 jobs lost, while he has reduced the salary and transfer budgets too.

And ESPN have been told ‘that the handling of the job cuts did not sit well with the Glazers, particularly co-chairmen Joel and Avram, with one source saying that Ratcliffe’s implementation of the program jarred with Joel’s “sense of decency and old-fashioned values.”‘

Man Utd owners have failed to move the club forward – Scholes

Paul Scholes insists the Glazer family have only taken money out of the club and done nothing to improve Man Utd since they took control.

READ: Man Utd: New ‘great tactician’ candidate emerges as Carrick nears sack

Scholes said on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Football: “Look Man United have got so much more so many more problems than just the playing staff and manager and staff around that. The ownership is it’s got to be brought into question massively. You think when the Glazers took over, now they just took money out of the club; that’s all they’ve done.

“Then INEOS coming in, you think, right, bang, here we go. New owners, fresh ideas. They’re going to spend a few quid, hopefully, in the transfer market. It hasn’t really happened.

“And you think from the very first day they started, I think they appointed Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox. Jason Wilcox was obviously under Dan Ashworth, who got the great experience of being at clubs like Newcastle, England with the FA, done brilliant jobs.

“Now, I said it on here last week. He had the audacity to maybe have a different opinion than what Jim Ratcliffe wanted. And what did they do? They sacked him.

“Now Jason Wilcox then comes into the director of football role, which he hasn’t done. That’s not why he was brought to the club, but he’s like a technical director who would work under someone like Dan Ashworth. He’s been at Man City. He hadn’t done that job at Man City.

“I think he’d done it with the kids. Academy manager, which brings in young talent. Yeah, he’s gone to Southampton. I think he’s probably director of football at Southampton. And look, I think Southampton did all right, but you know, they’re in the Championship now. So maybe he’s not as good as you think.

“So then to make that mistake of putting him as a lead director of football communication, probably, and then they’re messing about with Ten Hag at the start of it. So it was clear they were going to sack Ten Hag. They wanted to sack him in the summer.

“They went round to three, four, five people and offered jobs, and they all said no. Okay, we’ll stick with Ten Hag. So what did they do? They gave him 200 million pounds to build a team for his formation, the way he plays. I don’t know how long it was later, but very early into the season, they sacked him.

“And then what they decided to do, which I think is where the Dan Ashworth problem was, Dan Ashworth didn’t want Ruben Amorim in because he realised the way they play will not suit the players that Ten Hag has just bought. So again, you’ve got to change the squad massively.”

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