According to reports, Manchester United are ‘interested’ in signing Randal Kolo Muani from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old was linked with Man Utd before he joined PSG for around £66m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The France international had a stellar spell in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt before he joined PSG. He grabbed 26 goals in his 50 appearances for the German outfit across all competitions.

Kolo Muani has only been used sparingly by PSG this season as he has only started twice in Ligue Un.

His lack of game time could lead to him leaving PSG in January or next summer and Man Utd are reportedly showing interest in him.

Man Utd are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season as they have only netted nine goals in ten matches.

Incoming head coach Ruben Amorim has a big job on his hands and he could look to add to his squad in January. A recent report from Football Insider claimed Man Utd ‘could agree multiple loan signings’ in the winter as their managerial change will impact their transfer hopes.

The report claims.

‘United could have spent up to £37.5million on their managerial change. ‘Sources say it will therefore be difficult under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for Amorim to spend any money in the January transfer window. ‘One avenue open to United is the use of loan deals, with the club yet to use their two allotted Premier League loan spaces this term. ‘They could also look overseas to bolster their squad, as they did with Sofyan Amrabat last season before declining to sign him permanently.’

A report in Spain claims Man Utd are ‘showing interest’ in the PSG ‘discard’ and are planning to ‘go for’ him in January.

It is claimed that Kolo Muani is viewed as an ideal ‘short-term solution’ for two reasons.