Man Utd could launch a £25m bid for one of La Liga’s highest-rated goalkeepers, who is also on Arsenal’s shortlist this summer.

Andre Onana has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after the latest in a string of high-profile errors led to Ruben Amorim leaving him out of Man Utd’s squad for a Premier League match against Newcastle.

The growing doubts over his ability to be Man Utd‘s number one come on the back of a turbulent first season at Old Trafford, which mixed flashes of quality with a series of costly errors.

The Cameroonian has since been reinstated between the sticks but an increasing number of reports suggest Amorim is plotting a move for a replacement.

According to the report shared on Sky Sports News’ Transfer Centre quoted below, Utd are interested in signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Manchester United have made contact over the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to Spanish radio station COPE. Sky Sports News has previously reported about Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old, who reportedly has a release clause of around £25m. Andre Onana has had a season of ups and downs at United, but high-profile errors against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final first leg have raised doubts about his future. COPE claim Espanyol may fight to keep Garcia on loan for another season if a big club comes in for him in a deal akin to the one Liverpool agreed for Giorgi Mamardashvili with Valencia. Garcia is yet to make his full international debut for Spain with Athletic Club’s Unai Simon and Arsenal’s David Raya currently ahead of him in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Despite plying his trade for relegation-threatened side Espanyol, Garcia, 23, is widely seen as the best goalkeeper in Spain right now.

The 6ft 2 shot stopper has kept seven clean sheets and has conceded 41 goals despite facing an xGOT (Expected goals on target) tally of 49.27, which suggests he’s prevented as many as eight goals with unlikely saves.

His notable performances look like helping the Spanish club avoid relegation to the Segunda Division, though it’s increasingly likely they’ll lead to a move away. Despite that, Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has attempted to pour cold water on the rumours.

“There’s a lot of noise but nothing is happening,” he said.

“There’s no firm movement like there was in the previous window.

“There may be movements because he’s a top-level goalkeeper, but we’re calm, and most importantly, the kid is very calm.”

What’s particularly interesting is that his initial release clause is thought to be £21m, rising to £25m in the final 15 days of the transfer window.

Amorim shared during Friday’s press conference that he has a clear idea on what the Red Devils need to do in the transfer window and expects to see plenty of early movement.