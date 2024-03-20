Man Utd grant Ten Hag request for ‘swap deal’ to hijack Arsenal, Arteta’s ‘number one transfer target’

Man Utd have agreed to attempt to beat Arsenal to the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils were struggling to score goals earlier in the season with Erik ten Hag relying on Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial as his main scoring options.

Man Utd to compete with Arsenal for Gyokeres?

All three were struggling to hit the back of net in the Premier League before the turn of the year but Hojlund and Rashford have since improved with 12 goals between them in all competitions in 2024.

Hojlund signed for £72m from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer but there it took him until Boxing Day to register his first Premier League goal, with sympathy for him from pundits and former players after being asked to lead the line at 21.

And, despite his goalscoring form in recent months, there’s still a widely-held opinion that Man Utd still need another centre-forward next season to challenge the Denmark international.

Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are among the names who have been linked, although neither seem likely, and now former Coventry City star Gyokeres is reportedly a target.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate at Man Utd would prompt ‘incandescent rage’ from Keane

Gyokeres has been described as ‘number one transfer target’ for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ahead of the summer as they look to sign a new striker, while it is understood the Gunners are ‘currently the favourites’ for the Sweden international.

But now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Ten Hag has ‘requested’ that Man Utd make an offer for Gyokeres this summer with the Red Devils ‘looking for a formula to reduce the purchase price’.

Gyokeres is valued at €100m (£85m) after providing 22 goals and ten assists in 24 Portuguese top-flight matches this term and that is a price Man Utd ‘would not be willing to pay’.

However, the report adds that Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer in which it would include players from the current squad to reduce that amount’ and give them a chance of beating Arsenal to his signature.

Louis Saha: Rashford will be flattered by PSG interest

One rumoured outgoing this summer is Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain, although Ten Hag has already dismissed their interest in selling the forward, and former Man Utd striker Louis Saha thinks the England international will be “flattered” by the interest.

Saha told Betfred: “The only possibility of this happening is if Marcus is upset at Manchester United. Maybe Marcus believes he should have been defended better by the club but if he’s happy, then I can’t see this move happening because he’s a product of the club’s academy.

“He will be flattered by the prospect of PSG because they’re a team that has the potential to win the Champions League and they’re amongst the favourites to win it this season. He will be proud to be linked with this move, but I don’t believe £75 million is anywhere close to what Manchester United would want for him. I don’t think it even comes close to the value of the player when you compare it to other transfers we’ve seen. I don’t think that’s right at all.

“For me personally, I don’t see this move happening unless there’s something that’s happened behind the scenes. There’s a suggestion that he’s not happy with some of the stick he’s received in recent times, but that comes with the nature of being a very, very talented player that plays for his country and Manchester United.

“He has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, so you’re going to be scrutinised and be asked to do more than other players. This is something that I don’t think he’s understood fully and that’s why he gets criticised more than other players.

“Wayne Rooney received the same level of criticism and he’s the best goalscorer in Manchester United’s history, but he showed how strong he was mentally to deal with all the difficult situations he faced. That’s the expectation that Marcus has to remember.

READ MORE: Five reasons Gareth Southgate would *actually* be good for Manchester United