Man Utd give ‘green light’ to January striker transfer with talks ‘at an advanced stage’

Man Utd are ready to allow Rasmus Hojlund join Napoli permanently in the January transfer window after his good start to life back in Italy, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on their attack in the summer transfer market with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all moving to Old Trafford.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 season with Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for lots of criticism.

Hojlund and Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them last term and the former was allowed to leave on loan and join Serie A champions Napoli.

The deal to Italy, where Hojlund was played before for Atalanta, includes a £38m option for next summer but now the Daily Mirror claim that Napoli ‘are in talks with United to bring forward’ the deal.

Man Utd have ‘given Napoli the green light’ to sign Hojlund permanently in January after he scored four goals in his first six appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions.

The report adds: ‘And with United keen to off-load the Danish forward as soon as possible, the English giants will look to conclude negotiations with Napoli in the coming weeks.

‘Napoli want to exercise their obligation to buy Hojlund, and talks are believed to be at an advanced stage. Hojlund became a laughing stock at Old Trafford after nothing up a dismal scoring record.’

Robert Lewandowski, whose deal at Barcelona expires in the summer, has been linked with a move to Man Utd with a report last week indicating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had blocked a potential deal over his age and salary demands.

Outside of Saudi Arabia, football finance expert Stefan Borson insists that Man Utd would “probably one of the few clubs that could even consider” bringing in Lewandowski on his huge wages.

Borson told Football Insider: “I mean, it definitely would be on big money.

“I think a striker falls into a slightly different category to other players, where he probably could get a very big salary in more places from more clubs.

“So, the US being a prime example, but also potentially in maybe one or two other European clubs on a short-term basis. Clearly, if you’re paid let’s say £400,000 a week, it’s clearly not a big market.”

Borson added: “If you go outside of Saudi Arabia, Manchester United are probably one of the few clubs that could even consider it.

“I think it’s unlikely given their stance on wages recently and what they’re trying to do to the overall wage bill. I think it’s unlikely they would take that step back.

“I think the likelihood is that either he’ll extend at Barcelona on a reduced salary or he’ll go to Saudi Arabia.”