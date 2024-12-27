Antonio Conte is interested in bringing injury-prone Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

Shaw only has 98 minutes played in 2024/25 after going into the campaign with a knee injury.

He then suffered a calf injury before returning to the pitch but did finally appear in Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge away to Ipswich on November 24.

The Man Utd defender came off the bench two more times before revealing he has suffered another injury.

Earlier this month, Shaw said in a statement. “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forwards, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

“I understand there is gunna [sic] be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it.”

Shaw only managed 15 appearances for the Red Devils last season and his injury woes are refusing to go away, which means the club could be open to selling him for the right price.

Surprisingly, there is interest coming from Serie A giants Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

It is claimed that former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Conte is ‘thinking about’ making an approach for the 29-year-old.

Indeed, Napoli could ‘test the ground’ with a January bid, though there have been no talks between the two clubs.

Despite this, Shaw – whose contract should be terminated, says one silly ex-United employee – might be an option for Conte after Man Utd gave the ‘green light’ for a mid-season departure.

Capable of playing on the left of a back three, left-back and left-wing-back, Shaw is a very attractive player for Conte (and Amorim, to be fair) but his injury history is far from ideal.

It is believed that ‘the next few days will be crucial’ for Napoli, who want to learn more about the player’s availability.

Conte’s side are boosted by their good relationship with Man Utd after agreeing a deal to sign Scott McTominay in the summer.

Another boost is that Shaw ‘is no longer part of Amorim’s plans’, which means Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘working on a different solution in the winter transfer market’.

Without Shaw, Man Utd were beaten 2-0 at Wolves on Boxing Day, making it three defeats in a row for Amorim’s side.

