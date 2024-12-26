Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly received a ‘green light’ to sign for another club as Manchester United are ‘ready to follow the Jadon Sancho blueprint’.

Rashford recently revealed that he wants to leave Man Utd as he is “ready” for a new challenge after being omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester derby.

The 27-year-old is linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides with La Liga giants FC Barcelona mooted as one possible destination.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd are in favour of a swap deal as they have been deemed the ‘perfect destination’ for one of Barcelona’s wantaway stars.

READ: Big Boxing Day: Newcastle v Aston Villa, Hurzeler, Ipswich, Marcus Rashford, Edinburgh derby



A new report from Football Insider claims Barcelona are ‘readying a bid’ for Rashford, while Man Utd have given their ‘green light’ for this move.

It is also noted that they are ‘ready to follow the Sancho blueprint’ as an alternative transfer has Rashford ‘unconvinced’.

‘The Red Devils loaned Jadon Sancho out to Borussia Dortmund last January and they are ready to follow that blueprint by green-lighting a similar exit for Rashford. ‘Sources say a permanent exit for the 27-year-old in the mid-season window is “highly unlikely”. ‘Saudi Pro League clubs could be the only avenue open to the England international if he wants to leave Old Trafford permanently – and Rashford is unconvinced.’

‘Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen to bring the versatile forward to Catalonia and help in the rehabilitation of his form and transfer value. ‘It remains a difficult deal to do due to Barca’s financial situation and Rashford’s astronomical wage but it is believed United are ready to make it happen.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make ‘offer’ for Amorim ‘obsession’ as they plan £190m splurge on three signings

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe sends warning to Amorim as INEOS chief looks to replicate ‘bargain buy’

👉 Man Utd told big summer sale was a ‘bad call’, as star was a player ‘you don’t want to lose’

Despite this, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that Rashford’s situation is far from over, though he is ‘one to watch in the weeks ahead’.