Man Utd get green light to sign Tchouameni for £68m with Rodri ‘joining’ Real Madrid

Real Madrid are now ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United for £68m, with Los Blancos set to sign Rodri from Manchester City, according to reports.

Midfielders are defining the 2026 summer transfer window, with the likes of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, to name just three, all moving for gigantic fees. At £116m, Anderson became the most expensive midfielder ever when signing for Man City.

Arsenal hope to capture Bruno Guimaraes, while Man Utd have already banked Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. To complete their midfield rebuild, the Red Devils want one more.

The third addition will be a more defensive-minded option, with Fabrizio Romano repeatedly stressing Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is their “dream” target.

A move for the France international appeared difficult to make, not least because the 26-year-old only recently signed a new contract at the Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid are now ramping up a move for 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri. That, combined with the fact they’ve just bid €100m for Yan Diomande and plan to bid again, per Fabrizio Romano, means a major sale may be required.

According to The Sun, the fall guy in the Spanish capital could well be Tchouameni.

Rodri to Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Firstly, David Ornstein broke news on Friday of Real Madrid now operating under the belief they are signing Rodri this summer.

He declared: ‘Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

‘At this stage club-to-club talks have yet to take place, but Madrid are confident an agreement can be reached and are operating on the basis that Rodri will be joining the club this summer.’

Rodri has an offer to extend his stay at City on the table (he only has one year left on current terms), though it’s well known he favours a switch to Real Madrid.

According to reporter Matteo Morreto, Rodri and Real Madrid have already ironed out an agreement on personal terms.

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With Real now pushing the button on Rodri’s signing, The Sun state Tchouameni will be freed up to join Man Utd.

After making that claim a few days ago, a follow-up from The Sun claimed Man Utd can now sign Tchouameni for €80m / £68m.

They declared: ‘Real Madrid willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd in £68m deal in order to fund ambitious Rodri transfer.’

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