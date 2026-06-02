Manchester United’s hopes of signing West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes have reportedly been boosted, while they could move for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market ahead of next season, with Michael Carrick’s side needing to strengthen ahead of their Champions League return.

Carrick did a brilliant job to get the best out of the players at his disposal after replacing Ruben Amorim, but they are short in various positions and need to add quality competition before they juggle several competitions.

After fixing their attack and signing a new No.1 goalkeeper last summer, Man Utd’s priority is to overhaul their midfield this summer.

Over the past week, Man Utd stepped up their interest in signing Atalanta star Ederson Silva, and Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

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But with Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving this summer, Man Utd could sign as many as three new midfielders, and a recent report claimed Fernandes is one of their two top targets after Ederson.

Fernandes was one of West Ham’s standout performers in their relegation season and he is not short of interest this summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool also linked with the talented midfielder.

Man Utd given boost in race for Fernandes and Ndiaye could be next

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims West Ham have ‘cleared’ Fernandes to leave and given the ‘green light’ for him to leave, though they want around £80m for him.

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The report claims:

‘Now, following talks with the club over his future, Fernandes has been told by West Ham United that he will be sold, sources have revealed. ‘Manchester United and Arsenal have both already made contact with West Ham and are actively weighing up formal bids for the 21-year-old.’

Another recent report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Man Utd are in the running to sign Ndiaye from Everton this summer, and The Athletic have now reported that his current club ‘faces a fight’ to keep him beyond this summer.

According to the report, this is because Ndiaye has decided to ‘reject multiple new contract offers’ from Everton.

The report explains:

‘The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his current contract and no exit clause, but Everton had been keen to reward his strong early-season form with fresh terms which would have made him become one of the club’s top earners. Talks have been ongoing since the start of the year, but no breakthrough has yet been made, with Ndiaye and his camp so far rejecting a number of offers to extend his deal. ‘The club are likely to place a prohibitive valuation, in line with the €80million Barcelona paid Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon, on Ndiaye in an attempt to deter suitors.’

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