Man Utd attacker on ‘shortlist’ for Euro giants ahead of ‘expected competition’ in summer window

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is on Atletico Madrid’s summer ‘shortlist’, according to reports.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan on deadline day last summer after the Red Devils confirmed he was not in their plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 22-year-old was suspended by the Premier League club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced last February that the case had been discontinued.

There were reports that Manchester United were planning on reintegrating Greenwood into the first team but backlash from fans saw a U-turn from former chief executive Richard Arnold.

After it was made clear that Erik ten Hag would not be using Greenwood, the player moved to La Liga side Getafe.

The young forward has impressed in Spain, scoring seven goals and making four assists in 22 appearances this term.

His fine form in La Liga has seen Greenwood – whose Old Trafford contract expires in 2025 – linked with a host of Spanish giants, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

A fresh report from Telegraph Sport has confirmed that the United player is on Atletico’s ‘shortlist of forwards’ they will look at ‘as potential summer targets’.

There is ‘competition expected’ for the 22-year-old with ‘other La Liga rivals’ also putting Greenwood on their ‘radar’.

It is noted that Diego Simeone was eager to sign a new forward in the winter transfer window but a deal to bring in Moise Kean from Juventus ‘fell down at the medical stage’.

This means Greenwood could be the ideal alternative for the Argentine manager.

Spanish clubs have been ‘impressed’ by his performances for Getafe this season and despite other media outlets linking him with Barcelona, they are struggling financially and will probably not be able to afford him.

