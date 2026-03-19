Greenwood to ‘betray’ Rashford as ‘friend’ steals Barcelona move with Man Utd rubbing their hands

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could face ‘betrayal’ from his ‘best friend’ Mason Greenwood if the Marseille striker joins Barcelona in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal to the Catalan giants.

Permission came after the England international had spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa following a fall-out with Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

Man Utd academy product Rashford has enjoyed a fairly successful spell at Barcelona this term, although he has had to be patient at times with Hansi Flick using him as a rotation player.

21 of his 38 appearances this season have been from the start with Rashford contributing ten goals and nine assists in his first season at the club.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to keep him next season with Rashford having a €30m (£26m) buyout clause in his loan deal from Man Utd.

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There have been rumours that the La Liga side could struggle to pay that fee and Rashford’s high salary, although a deal between the player and Barcelona is understood to be close.

It has been claimed that Barcelona sporting director Deco has been asking to renegotiate the fee, while the former attacking midfielder has also opened up the possibility of a second loan move next year.

Man Utd are not interested in lowering the fee or renegotiating with previous reports claiming that the Red Devils hierachy now value Rashford at closer to £50m.

One report earlier today insisted that Rashford has now called on his agents to ‘halt’ talks with Barcelona after being left on the bench in their 7-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

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But reports in Spain claim that Rashford’s ‘best friend’ Greenwood, who used to be part of the same Man Utd team, ‘could betray him for a place at Barcelona’.

Man Utd could be boosted by the 50 per cent sell-on they possess in the sale of Greenwood to Marseille or potentially offloading Rashford for more if he returns instead of Barcelona triggering his £26m buyout clause.

The report in Spain adds: ‘And the fact is, Barca is clear that it won’t sign both players. The arrival of one would automatically close the door to the other, putting Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in direct competition for the same position. The reality is that this situation adds a personal element to the decision. Both players maintain a good relationship, but the transfer market doesn’t care about friendships.

‘If Greenwood ends up being chosen, Rashford would be ruled out. Thus, what in another context would be a mere coincidence becomes a kind of indirect duel between two close footballers.

‘Therefore, Barca will have to make an important decision in the coming months. Should they opt for continuity with Marcus Rashford or make a move for Mason Greenwood , knowing that one of them will be left out of the project? This choice will not only shape the future of the Barca attack, but also the future of two players bound by more than just football.’