Man Utd smell ‘opportunity’ to use Greenwood in ‘easy route’ to land INEOS’ ‘number one target’

Mason Greenwood could be used as part of a deal for Gleison Bremer.

Man Utd are prepared to offer Mason Greenwood as part of the deal to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports.

Greenwood, who is on loan at Spanish side Getafe, was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Mason Greenwood to Serie A in the summer?

The now 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but has insisted nothing has been finalised yet.

And Gazzetta dello Sport now claims that Greenwood ‘could become an opportunity’ for Man Utd as they look to bring in Juventus centre-back Bremer in the summer transfer window.

Juventus are trying to make ‘the operation [for Greenwood] sustainable in some way’ and Man Utd would be keen on ‘discussions’ over a swap deal for Bremer.

A report at the end of last month insisted that Bremer is the Red Devils’ ‘number one target’ for the summer with Man Utd ‘preparing an offer’ for the Brazilian, who is valued at around €60m (£51m).

With Greenwood likely to leave in the summer, Man Utd are looking to bring in a new striker to help take the goalscoring burden away from Rasmus Hojlund.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has emerged as a potential target and former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reckons Man Utd could be ‘one to watch’ in the race for the England international.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There is no guarantee Ivan Toney leaves Brentford this summer. He could plausibly wait until 2025 and then be available as a free agent.

“The issue this summer for many suitors is the combination of fee and Toney’s expected wages, which are understood to be around £250k per week. This number is also why Brentford aren’t close to an extension.

“Toney is still keeping his options open. I don’t think he’ll join either Arsenal or Chelsea. Both have other options higher on their list of possibilities, at least for this summer. Manchester United could still be one to watch, especially if the asking price drops.

Jacobs: It will be very surprising if Toney is sold for a bargain fee

“I am not aware of Brentford being willing to accept £30-40m despite some reports. I still expect the price to be much higher.

“Thomas Frank has also downplayed the idea of a cut-price sale. ‘Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say [£30-40m] is very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League,’ said Frank, who earlier in the season revealed he thinks Toney is worth £100m.

“It will be very surprising if Toney is sold for a bargain fee, and if he’s picked for Euro 2024 then his summer value, and the number of suitors considering him, will only rise further.”