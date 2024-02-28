Man Utd: Greenwood ‘reluctant to accept’ Old Trafford offer despite claims he has a ‘return’ plan

Mason Greenwood “would like to return” to Man Utd at the end of his loan spell at Getafe, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Greenwood was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The Man Utd striker faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by a public outcry and on September 1 it was confirmed he would head to Spain for the season and join Getafe.

Greenwood has impressed in his short spell in La Liga, contributing five goals and five assists in 22 league matches at Getafe with the club keen on keeping him for another season.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to rule out a Greenwood return in an interview after he completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Red Devils last week.

Ratcliffe said: “The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it.”

And Galetti claims that Greenwood – who has been linked to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and others ahead of the summer – has his eye on returning to Man Utd at the end of the season as he looks to make the fans “forget the dark period he had in the past”.

Galetti wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Finally, Mason Greenwood, who is gradually getting back into shape, has been an important player for Getafe.

“So much so that the Spanish team are dreaming of qualification for a European competition.

“Furthermore, his good performances are opening up evaluations on his future which, at the moment, see Man United not having made a definitive decision on him yet.

“The player, on the other hand, already has a clear idea; he would like to return to Manchester at the end of the season, especially with the desire to make the Red Devils fans forget the dark period he had in the past.”

But an article in The Athletic had completely different information with the report claiming that Greenwood doesn’t have any “great desire to play for the club again”.

The Athletic claim:

‘Ratcliffe’s words have reached Greenwood, but sources with an understanding of the player’s thinking say that even if United could facilitate a return, he would be reluctant to accept. Whatever the public perception, he felt United could have supported him better over his case and is said to harbour no great desire to play for the club again. ‘He also recognises he would face greater pressure and scrutiny if he returned, and staying in La Liga therefore holds major appeal. ‘Greenwood was home in Manchester over Christmas, but he is enjoying life in Madrid, where he is mainly away from the spotlight, joined by his partner and their baby, as well as visits from friends and family, and surrounded by a supportive fanbase. There was the Jude Bellingham flashpoint but nothing like the attention that would greet Greenwood in England.’

