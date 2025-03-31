Mason Greenwood “isn’t coming back” for Marseille as Robert De Zerbi’s management of the former Manchester United star has been slammed in France.

Greenwood was suspended by United following accusations of domestic violence before moving to Getafe on loan for the 2023/2024 campaign, with his form for the La Liga side drawing interest from several top European suitors.

Marseille got the deal done for €26m and the move has paid off handsomely, with Greenwood managing 16 goals and three assists across 28 appearances in all competitions put Roberto De Zerbi’s side in the mix for Champions League qualification.

But Greenwood was benched for two games on the bounce by De Zerbi – defeats to Lens and PSG – and explaining his decision, the former Brighton boss hit out at the forward’s lack of “sacrifice”.

De Zerbi said: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

Man Utd need to raise funds for a huge summer rebuild, and recent developments regarding Greenwood provided a potential boost as they have a 50% sell-on clause. They could earn around £31m amid interest from PSG.

De Zerbi poured cold water on exit speculation ahead of the clash with Reims, insisting he really adored Greenwood before putting him back in the starting lineup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also claimed there’s not been any talks regarding a summer transfer.

He revealed: “Many rumours but nothing decided at this stage for Greenwood. There are not even negotiations with other clubs.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ignored ‘red flag’ to make £64m signing; ‘data warning undermined’ amid ‘walk away’ plea

👉 Man Utd approved ‘lucrative’ contract for one star in ‘error of judgement’ amid internal ‘frustrations’

👉 Man Utd accused of ‘devaluing’ star amid ‘crowdfunding’ transfer plea with ‘very high asking price’ set

But Greenwood’s return failed to turn Marseille’s fortune around, with the Ligue 1 side slumping to their third defeat on the bounce, allowing Monaco to move above them into second place in the table and casting doubt over their ability to stay the course and reach the Champions League next season.

Nice and Lille are now both just two points behind Marseille, while Strasbourg are one point behind them.

And After Foot columnist Daniel Riolo hit out at De Zebra’s management of Greenwood after the 3-1 loss to 15th-placed Reims, claiming the United academy graduate “isn’t coming back” and is “no longer there”, presumably in reference to him seeking an exit having been dropped.

Riolo wrote: ‘You play Reims who don’t beat anyone… You lose 1-0 because you’re robbed, but here, no, you conceded three and that follows a very bad run. Greenwood isn’t coming back, he’s no longer there. De Zerbi’s management with Greenwood isn’t working.’