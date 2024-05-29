According to reports, Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has ‘decided on his next move’ amid interest from several European sides.

Greenwood faced charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023, but the case against him was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This decision was made after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of conviction.

An immediate return to Man Utd ahead of the 2023/24 season was initially mooted but the Premier League giants decided against sanctioning a comeback amid severe backlash from staff and media.

The Englishman attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and across Europe last summer but ended up joining La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

Greenwood grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe this season and he’s now being linked with several elite European clubs with Man Utd expected to cash in.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd “want to sell him” but “it will be difficult” for Getafe to make a deal happen.

“There’s also been fresh speculation about Mason Greenwood as his loan with Getafe comes to an end. One name being mentioned in the media is Borussia Dortmund, but they are focused only on the Champions League final, so there’s nothing yet about new names,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy, England, Germany, Spain… it’s really open. For sure, Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent transfer so I think it will be difficult for Getafe to make it happen to keep the player.”

But according to our pals over at TEAMtalk, Greenwood has ‘decided on his next move’ as he has a ‘desire to return’ to Getafe.

‘The likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are currently in the mix for the signature of a player who will reportedly command a £40million transfer fee. ‘But Getafe remain interested in keeping him, no matter how hard it might be for them to drum up those funds – the most they’ve ever paid for a player is just over £10million. ‘That potential move could be made easier by the fact that Greenwood wants to go back to the LaLiga outfit, who took him in this term. Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have revealed the United winger is keen to stay with the club. ‘Following the emotional call by the winger on his desire to return to Getafe, they are in talks with United in attempts to secure his services again. ‘Talks are regarding another loan but United hoping to make a fee from the winger, given his contract is up at Old Trafford next summer. ‘Interest up to this point has generally been from the European continent, with Borussia Dortmund also showing an interest. However, TEAMtalk can confirm that there are some Premier League sides in the mix. ‘Whether Greenwood would entertain a return to England, where he’s likely to be heavily scrutinised on and off the field, is unclear. But his preference is certainly not to do so, with Getafe front and centre of his thoughts.’

