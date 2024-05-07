Mason Greenwood: Club chief confident striker ‘will stay’ as Man Utd intention is revealed

Mason Greenwood has been in good form at Getafe this season.

Getafe president Angel Torres has publicly stated his intention to bring Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood back to the club in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer now that INEOS has been delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insisted nothing has been finalised yet.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing to mark the completion of his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd.

Asked asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah we will. Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Ratcliffe added: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.”

And now Getafe president Torres is looking to take advantage of the desire from Man Utd to let Greenwood – who has also been linked with Juventus – leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

“If it depends on the parents and the club, I think he will continue another year,” Torres said on Radio Marca.

“Manchester’s idea is to sell if there is a good offer, we will have to wait. I think he will stay.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Mailbox: ‘Deluded’ Ten Hag must learn ‘real lesson’ from Arteta as ‘big red flag’ at Manchester United named

👉 Man Utd’s most humiliating Premier League defeats: Liverpool, Balotelli, Keane evisceration, Palace thumping

Jadon Sancho is another Man Utd player who could leave in the summer transfer market and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists the England international “remains open to leaving”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that a delegation from the club is closely following the situation of Jadon Sancho.

“They are always following his situation with loan club Borussia Dortmund, where he’s looked back to his best with his recent form, but from what I’m told Sancho remains open to leaving Man United at the end of the season, whether on loan or a permanent transfer.

“This is something that will be discussed, first of all, between Sancho and Manchester United, and then there will be a discussion between United and Dortmund, because the Bundesliga side want to try to keep the English winger at the club.

“Dortmund plan to contact United in the next weeks to discuss the situation of Sancho, so keep an eye on this one because the player is open to staying in Dortmund or considering all options.”

More: Man Utd | Mason Greenwood | Jadon Sancho