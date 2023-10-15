Man Utd striker Greenwood makes permanent ‘transfer decision’ after first Getafe goal

Mason Greenwood is reportedly planning to turn his loan move to Getafe from Manchester United into a permanent transfer after scoring his first goal for the club.

The 21-year-old made a loan switch to Spain on transfer deadline day after it was announced last month that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

In September he made his first appearance for his new club in a 3-2 defeat to Osasuna, coming off the bench with 13 minutes of the LaLiga contest remaining and with the teams level at 2-2.

And The Athletic reported that while a number of home fans cheered his introduction, some Osasuna supporters chanted “Greenwood, die”.

Osasuna coach Jogoba Arrasate was quoted by The Athletic as saying after the match when asked about the chants: “The chants of ‘F*** Osasuna’ were very bad and the chants against Greenwood were very bad too.

“He is a player who, in the end, the justice system had its say. He is a very good player. But if we talk about chants, we should talk about all the chants, not just some.”

Despite that, Greenwood scored his first goal for Getafe last Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga.

And now The Sun newspaper insist that Greenwood is ‘loving life in Spain — and wants to turn his Getafe loan move permanent’ over the next couple of transfer windows as he makes a ‘transfer decision’.

Reacting to his first goal last weekend, Greenwood said: “Happy to score my first goal for Getafe. Amazing team spirit to come away with a point.”

The Sun has spoken to a source, who tells them that Greenwood has his heart set on staying in Getafe and enjoying his football.

The source said: “The players and fans have all given him a welcome he could only have dreamed of.

“He really feared his career was over. Now he’s just so happy and wants to carry on playing and not think too far ahead.”

Jamie Jackson, the Guardian’s Manchester football correspondent, recently gave his opinion on whether he thinks Greenwood has a chance of a future at Man Utd.

Jackson told the Stretford Paddock: “I do think there is a way [he comes back to United]. The language used at the time both on and off the record – ‘he’s not *expected* to play for United again’.

“I’m not saying it will happen, and I think all hell would break loose if it did. I do know that they think he’s the best player there. Better than Bruno [Fernandes]. That’s what’s been so difficult on the football side.

“They not only said they are convinced he’s innocent, but also that they want to help restart his career.

“I do see a scenario [where he returns]. I don’t necessarily think it will happen but football is crazy.

“These sort of elite talents are difficult [to come by], he’s homegrown, but they did make a bodge of the process – it took too long.

“If he was 100% never going to play for them again I think they would have made that clear.

“Maybe [Richard] Arnold’s being advised – and I don’t know who’s advising him because that statement isn’t great – to not completely write this off.

“When the charges were dropped and they were doing the internal review, I was told that the football side – John Murtough and Erik ten Hag – wanted him back.

“If you look back at the summer maybe Ten Hag thought [Rasmus] Hojlund is great because we’re going to have Greenwood as his No.1.”