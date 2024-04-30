Mason Greenwood: Man Utd are ‘prepared to absorb’ striker into squad on one condition

Mason Greenwood has been linked with another move away from Man Utd.

Mason Greenwood could be reintegrated back into the Man Utd squad this summer if they fail to find a buyer for the striker, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at La Liga side Getafe, faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer now that INEOS has been delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged that a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns about what happens next – but insisted nothing has been finalised yet.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing to mark the completion of his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd.

Asked asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah we will. Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Ratcliffe added: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.”

And now The Times (via Goal) claim that Man Utd are ‘prepared to absorb Greenwood back into their squad if no suitable offers are received’.

Man Utd are looking to raise between £30m and £40m for Greenwood with Serie A giants Juventus the latest to join the race to sign the Getafe loan player.

Getafe still hoping to keep Greenwood for another year

There is also the possibility that Greenwood could remain at Getafe, probably on loan, and their manager Jose Bordalas has addressed the striker’s future.

Speaking this week, Bordalas said: “We haven’t talked yet, he’s in the same situation as the other loanees and it is important to finish as well as possible.

“We have to finish with a good image and good feelings for them and the club.

“When everything is defined it will be time to get down to work see whether Mason will be able to stay another year or not. It will depend on his club and the decision he makes.”