Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood is reportedly likely to spend another season in La Liga as a ‘favourite has emerged’ in the race to sign him.

Greenwood grabbed eight goals and six assists in his 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe during the 2023/24 campaign.

Greenwood to remain in La Liga?

The Englishman was sent out on loan after Man Utd decided against sanctioning his return after charges against him relating to attempted rape and assault were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This ruling was made as the withdrawal of key witnesses ensured there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

There is a new regime in charge at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 27.7% minority stake in Man Utd, but their decision-makers are unlikely to allow Greenwood to make a return to his boyhood club ahead of next season as it would be a PR disaster.

Instead, Man Utd are expected to either send Greenwood out on loan again or cash in on the 22-year-old. His current contract is due to expire in 2025 but the club have the option to extend his deal until 2026 so they are able to demand a sizable fee for him this summer.

Greenwood’s form for Getafe has caught the attention of clubs around Europe, with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus mooted as potential destinations.

Man Utd are understood to have set their asking price for Greenwood at £40m and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a swap deal involving ex-Chelsea loanee Joao Felix.

According to a report from HITC, Atletico Madrid have ’emerged as the favourites’ in the race to sign Greenwood, who ‘could replace’ former Red Devils attacker Memphis Depay.

‘HITC understands that Manchester United are allowing Greenwood to decide where he wants to be playing next season and that means he is likely to remain in Spain. ‘United have informed Greenwood that they are taking up his option on his contract, meaning he is tied to the club until 2026 and helps facilitate a possible loan if required. ‘If another loan is possible, Getafe would be in the market to bring him back – but HITC understands that Atletico Madrid hold a major interest and are now holding talks over a prospective deal. ;Atletico have been watching Greenwood all season and have been hugely impressed with his play and how he has settled in Spain. ‘HITC has been told that Atletico feel Greenwood would be ideal option for their squad and they could make room for him with other departures. It is understood that Dutch star Memphis Depay is one who could depart. Depay joined Atletico last year, but he started just nine games for the club this term. ‘Atletico are now looking at a deal knowing Greenwood is keen on making the move to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.’

