£35m sale to fund fresh Man Utd bid for Branthwaite after Everton ‘reject’ £50m offer

Man Utd are hoping the sale of Mason Greenwood will help them submit an improved offer for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are getting their business done early with offers reportedly submitted for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt, Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and Everton’s Branthwaite.

Man Utd are looking to improve the spine of their team after becoming too easy to score against last campaign, while they are hoping to take away some of the goalscoring burden away from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Deals for Zirkzee and De Ligt look likely to go through soon after widespread reports insist that Man Utd are confident of getting both deals done.

And now there have been reports that they have submitted a fresh offer for Branthwaite and a first offer for PSG defensive midfielder Ugarte.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have offered a £45m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons but that Everton are holding out for £65m-£70m.

And a report in the Manchester Evening News claims that Everton ‘have rejected’ the new offer too with the Toffees ‘expected to dig their heels in over Branthwaite’.

There have been claims that the Red Devils’ initial transfer budget before sales is around £50m with INEOS looking to raise funds through the sale of players such as Jadon Sancho, Greenwood, Casemiro and Harry Maguire.

And now GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd ‘are not in a position to return to the negotiating table for Jarrad Branthwaite until Mason Greenwood’s move to Marseille is rubber-stamped’.

Marseille submitted an offer for Greenwood on Monday, Romano wrote on X: “Understand Olympique Marseille have sent formal bid to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood!

“Talks underway between the two clubs, Greenwood’s still OM main target with agreement getting closer. Man United open to loan with obligation to buy, sell-on clause included.”

GiveMeSport adds:

‘Manchester United are unable to test Everton’s resolve with a third bid for Branthwaite until they get funds from Greenwood’s departure, according to GMS sources, and advanced talks are continuing with Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille over a deal which is likely to be worth in the region of £35million. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are poised to sell Greenwood for less than the £40million they were seeking, despite there being uncertainty over fellow winger Antony’s future in recent months, but a hefty sell-on clause will be included to ensure that they could profit if he shines for Marseille and goes on to secure another lucrative transfer further down the line.’

The report continues: