Man Utd set for £30m Greenwood windfall after £60m bid as second signing ‘could be finalised by Monday’

Man Utd could be set to receive £30m as Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have launched a £60m offer to sign Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made one major signing so far this summer in the form of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who signed from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m.

Man Utd are also firmly in the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with reports claiming that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for the Cameroon international.

A new centre-forward is also high up the priority list at Old Trafford with only four Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side in the season just gone.

There are rumours that the financial situation at the club has forced Man Utd to consider a free transfer for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But Man Utd could be in for an unexpected cash boost with Spanish publication Fichajes claiming that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have ‘submitted an offer of €70 million (£60m)’ for Greenwood.

It is ‘a figure that could be difficult for Marseille to refuse’ with Man Utd entitled to ‘50% of any sale’ from the former England international, in this case €35m (£30m).

Greenwood’s future at Marseille ‘is in doubt’ with ‘disagreements with the coaching staff and some teammates, creating uncertainty about his continued presence at the club.’

Meanwhile, Man Utd are closing in on the signing of Brentford’s Mbeumo with journalist Graeme Bailey writing on X that the Red Devils ‘have not given up hope that their deal for Bryan Mbeumo could yet be finalised by Monday’.

Speaking to United in Focus, Bailey added: “United wanted Mbeumo done by the start of pre-season, that remains the case.

“Omar Berrada and his team are working hard – the footballing department have done their part with pin-pointing him and getting the player to want to come to Old Trafford.

“Now the finances are moving and expectation from Brentford’s end is that a third bid is incoming, following extensive talks this week.”

There have been reports claiming that Man Utd could walk away if a third bid is rejected for Mbeumo but Bailey has eased concerns.

He continued: “I am not sure United walk away from this, even if the third bid is not accepted. But there is always that chance in football.

“I do know that Mbeumo and his camp have made it completely clear to Brentford they want this done before pre-season to avoid the situation that he might have to return to West London – they don’t want that and I’m not convinced Brentford do either.”