Man Utd set for £30m Greenwood windfall with Klopp ‘meeting’ key to Atletico Madrid move

Jurgen Klopp could hold the key to Mason Greenwood and Julian Alvarez's transfers this summer.

Man Utd are set to profit as Mason Greenwood could be on the move to Atletico Madrid in the summer amid interest in Julian Alvarez, according to reports.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

And Greenwood has been great goalscoring form this season too with 25 goals and five assists in 35 appearances, alerting clubs from all over Europe.

One club who are particularly interested in Greenwood are Atletico Madrid with TEAMtalk revealing that the Spanish side ‘are continuing to carry out extensive work’ on the former Man Utd striker.

READ: Man Utd above Liverpool in top 10 most desirable jobs this summer

There are rumours it could take as much as £60m to prise Greenwood away from Marseille in the summer, which would give Man Utd a hefty £30m windfall.

And Atletico Madrid ‘could emerge as one of the key contenders if Alvarez completes his anticipated exit’ away from the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could hold the key to Greenwood ending up at Atletico Madrid as reports in Spain claim the German ‘has a meeting scheduled in Madrid with Julian Alvarez’s representatives’.

It is understood that Klopp ‘is not only negotiating his arrival at the Paris Saint-Germain bench, but also beginning to shape the squad he wants to build’.

Klopp, who is currently Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, has been linked with a number of positions should he return to management with the Real Madrid and Germany national team posts the most common.

The report adds: ‘The German manager sees the Argentine as an ideal fit for his system, which is based on mobility, high pressing, link-up play, and goals. Julian Alvarez perfectly embodies the type of striker Klopp has cultivated throughout his career and greatly admires. Therefore, the manager wants to get ahead of the curve and secure his arrival even before officially finalising his own future.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Henry claims Fernandes ‘killed’ Man Utd team-mate during win over Aston Villa

* Man Utd insider reveals one manager appointment is ‘complicated’ as ‘clear frontrunner’ emerges

* ‘I think there’s better options’ – Keane names two managers Man Utd should appoint ahead of Carrick

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has been “very impressed” by Greenwood’s contributions since arriving in Marseille and reckons he will go down as a club icon.

Leboeuf told Goal in December: “I am very impressed. He went against all the odds, because of his private life and some people didn’t want him blah, blah, blah. I’m not going to focus on that, I’m going to talk about the football player.

“Almost 35 years ago, another English guy came to Marseille, and he was so red after one month of the sun that people said ‘he cannot settle down properly’. It was Chris Waddle. He became a legend, an icon of Marseille, and still is – even his haircut was copied! Mason is doing that job – low profile, working hard for the team, scoring goals, being crucial.”

Leboeuf added: “I’m very impressed with his football, very pleased that after all the problems he had with Manchester United and his private life that he is capable of doing what he does. Football-wise, I have nothing to complain about.

“I’m very pleased to see another English guy in the south of France, enjoying his time in Marseille, because I can tell you that it is anything but easy in Marseille to settle down. The fans are demanding a lot, it’s Latin pressure, it’s different football, and what Mason is doing, I’m very happy and pleased for him.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Emery, West Ham, Rosenior, Man Utd, Diarra