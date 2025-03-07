England international Mason Greenwood has been 'approached' by the Jamaican Football Federation

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has confirmed that ex-Man Utd player Mason Greenwood has asked to switch allegiances to Jamaica.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe and signed a five-year contract with Marseille in the summer after Man Utd agreed to sell him for £26.6m.

He has started very well in France with Marseille second in the Ligue 1 table and the former Man Utd striker contributing 15 goals and three assists in 24 matches.

The 23-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had said in February last year that the club would take a decision on Greenwood’s future in the summer, and “justify it one way or the other”.

A short statement from the Red Devils confirmed the transfer to Marseille, which delivered on the club’s prior commitment that the one-cap England international would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

There have been rumours for a while that Greenwood will switch his international allegiances to the Jamaica national team after leaving the Premier League.

And now FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has confirmed that the player has “asked” to “switch” and that it’s a “personal decision” by the player.

Bullingham said: “My understanding is that he’s asked to switch.

“That’s happened formally, so he wouldn’t be able to (play for England again) because you can only switch once. It’s a personal decision by him.”

Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi recently insisted that Greenwood can improve his game in one area particularly after a good start at the French club.

De Zerbi said: “Greenwood is not a specialist on corners. He could become one, but he is focused on the goal. When he goes to take a corner, he goes a bit like….. And that annoys me.”

Speaking last month, journalist Julien Laurens insisted that Greenwood no longer exists in the eyes of the BBC when talking about the French league and Marseille.

Laurens revealed in February: “He doesn’t exist anymore. On the BBC, in the Euroleagues show on European and foreign football, we don’t talk about Mason Greenwood.

“We can talk about Marseille, [Roberto] De Zerbi, [Adrien] Rabiot…People complain, write to the BBC saying: ‘Why are you talking about him? We shouldn’t talk about him’.”