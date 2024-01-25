Man Utd: Guardiola says City were ‘so happy’ with ‘important’ Berrada but admits ‘people change’

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City were “so happy” with chief football operations officer Omar Berrada at the club but acknowledges that “people change”.

Berrada is set to join city rivals Manchester United as their new CEO in what is regarded as a massive coup for new Red Devils minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

He joined the Cityzens in 2011 after eight superb years at Barcelona and has overseen the most successful spell in the Premier League club’s history.

City manager Guardiola was asked about Berrada’s departure and whether or not it is a huge loss for the European champions.

“Well all I can say personally is I wish him all the best, good luck,” he said. “So he changes street and not the city.

“Yeah, he has been an important person for the whole organisation, the right hand of [City CEO] Ferran [Soriano].

“But he decided for himself to leave, and the club will move forward.

“So we, the club, will find the right way or the right person, or persons, to move forward and do what he has done. But personally I wish him all the best.”

OPINION: Man Utd revolution illustrated by high-profile exit as Omar Berrada comes through the door

When asked if the appointment makes Manchester United a bigger force, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know the ideas from Man United.

“We try to keep the best persons and people here but this can happen.

“When I arrived here eight years ago, especially in this building, to come, not very often, just in the press conferences, but now I come here and I don’t recognise one face. Honestly.

“So people change a lot, move to another job, and new people are coming.

“I think we wanted [him to stay], the club was so happy with Omar, but he decided for himself to leave and all the best [to him].”

Guardiola also discussed Kalvin Phillips’ impending loan move to Premier League rivals West Ham.

Phillips is undergoing a medical at West Ham on Thursday ahead of his loan switch from Manchester City.

The England midfielder has agreed a move to the London Stadium until the end of the season and will have an option to buy in the summer.

Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45million on a six-year contract in July 2022 but has never managed to hold down a regular spot for City and has not started a single Premier League match this season.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle were also interested in Phillips but he has opted for West Ham, who are currently sixth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Guardiola admits he feels responsible for Phillips’ lack of game time and hopes he sees more action with the Hammers.

He said: “Hopefully he can play the minutes he deserves and I couldn’t give to him.

“I wish him (well). I’ve said many times, he’s an exceptional human being and a football player, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the national team. Hopefully he can prove what he really is.

“Of course, if I give him 10-15 games in a row he would be good, but I didn’t give them to him and I feel so responsible for that.

“But, at the same time, I am honest with myself. I have players at my disposal, a squad, and I have to decide what we are looking for.

“All I can say is I am so grateful for his behaviour on and off the pitch and hopefully he can find minutes, and next season we will see what happens.”

Hammers boss David Moyes is also looking to offload players with Algeria winger Said Benrahma likely to leave before the transfer window closes.

MEDIAWATCH: Man Utd chief to copy ‘Man City tactic’ as Ten Hag ‘overhaul’ leaves them down to bare bones