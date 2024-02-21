Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘privately named’ Marcus Rashford as the ‘only’ Manchester United star who would be ‘good enough’ for Manchester City.

Rashford has been heavily criticised at times this season after he shone for Man Utd during Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign in 2022/23.

The Englishman was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last term but he has just five goals and six assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Gary Neville questioned whether Rashford “gives a f***” after the forward reported ill following a recent midweek night out in Belfast and his conduct has fuelled reports linking him with a summer move to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But a report from Football Insider claims Guardiola has ‘privately’ picked out Rashford as the ‘only’ current Man Utd player who is ‘good enough’ to play for Man City.

Towards the end of last year, Tim Sherwood explained why he thinks Rashford is “good enough to play for Man City”.

“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” Sherwood said via the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.

“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.

“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?

“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”

This is despite Guardiola having ‘one doubt’ about Rashford’s game. The report from Football Insider adds.