Guardiola ‘privately names’ the ‘only’ Man Utd star ‘good enough’ for City despite having ‘one doubt’
Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘privately named’ Marcus Rashford as the ‘only’ Manchester United star who would be ‘good enough’ for Manchester City.
Rashford has been heavily criticised at times this season after he shone for Man Utd during Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign in 2022/23.
The Englishman was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last term but he has just five goals and six assists in his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.
Gary Neville questioned whether Rashford “gives a f***” after the forward reported ill following a recent midweek night out in Belfast and his conduct has fuelled reports linking him with a summer move to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.
But a report from Football Insider claims Guardiola has ‘privately’ picked out Rashford as the ‘only’ current Man Utd player who is ‘good enough’ to play for Man City.
Towards the end of last year, Tim Sherwood explained why he thinks Rashford is “good enough to play for Man City”.
“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” Sherwood said via the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.
“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England he doesn’t play badly.
“He needs people playing in and around him giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back but if he’s not getting the ball when he’s forward, why would he be willing to do that?
“If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”
This is despite Guardiola having ‘one doubt’ about Rashford’s game. The report from Football Insider adds.
‘It is believed that the Spaniard rates Rashford’s talent and playing style very highly, to the extent that he would thrive in the all-conquering City team. But Guardiola is said to have told allies that but he believes United’s other first-team stars do not have the capability to be a key player in his system.
‘However, sources have told Football Insider that the one doubt Guardiola has about Rashford, 26, is his combination play, something the manager puts great store in at City.
‘The forward has faced criticism this season for his off-field antics and lack of contributions on the pitch, but Guardiola is adamant that he would prosper at the Etihad.
‘The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain with superstar Kylian Mbappe set to depart at the end of the season. However, sources have told Football Insider (19 February) that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS outfit are keen to keep him at the club.’