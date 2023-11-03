Guardiola sends Man Utd warning after Man City derby victory; reveals Haaland reaction to Ballon d’Or result

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his squad that they could go through a similarly difficult moment like Manchester United if they get ahead of themselves.

The Citizens breezed past the Red Devils 3-0 last weekend to win the Manchester derby and keep the pace with their Premier League title rivals.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new campaign with their loss to Man City in the derby and a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup really piling the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

They had given themselves some breathing room by winning three consecutive matches in all competitions but their poor showing against Man City at Old Trafford has put the heat back on Ten Hag.

However, Guardiola, who was in no mood to gloat about their derby win, has warned that Man City could too face issues if they didn’t stay focused on their goal.

“I have a lot of respect for United,” Guardiola said. “The period they have now, we can have it. Nobody is away from these kind of situations. We won because we played a good game but that’s all.”

Erling Haaland – who is the most valuable player in the Premier League – had an astonishing first season at Man City with his 52 goals enough to come second at the Ballon d’Or awards with Lionel Messi pipping him into first place.

Haaland won the Champions League and a historic Treble in his first campaign with City and Guardiola has revealed the Norway international’s reaction to losing out to World Cup winner Messi.

“I saw him so happy to be in contention close to Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe, and the rest,” the Man City boss added. “It was a good night for Manchester City.

“Big congratulations for Messi and for the awards. Man City was there, it is so important for there because we have not been there many times.

“We were important there and he has all his career ahead of him so he has to see it as a challenge and think he can be there next year if he helps the team. I saw him really well when he came back.”

Guardiola is hoping to lead Man City to their fourth Premier League title on the bounce but the Spaniard thinks it’s getting harder to achieve.

“Every season is tougher,” Guardiola continued. “Compared to when I arrived, there are better managers and better teams.

“The important thing is we are close, and we are there. There are still 28 games to play, and a lot of things are going to happen.

“But we aim to keep getting better.”