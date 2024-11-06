Guardiola takes swipe at Man Utd after Amorim turns over Man City in Champions League

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has aimed a swipe at Man Utd after being on the receiving end of a humbling defeat by incoming Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

The Citizens took an early lead against Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade through Phil Foden before missing a host of other chances early on.

However, the game turned on its head when Viktor Gyokeres scored his first half of the match just before half-time to see the sides went in level at the interval.

Sporting scored two quick goals at the start of the second half through Maxi Araujo and a Gyokeres penalty to take control of the match.

Erling Haaland had a chance to get Man City back in the match but he hit the crossbar with his penalty before Gyokeres converted his second spot-kick of the evening to secure three Champions League group stage points for Sporting in a 4-1 win.

Amorim led Sporting to victory in one of his last matches before he leaves to manage Man Utd after he was confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s successor last week.

When asked before the match if it would be the start of an ‘epic battle’ between him and Amorim, Guardiola replied: “I don’t think so. From the outside, I don’t know him.

“But from the outside, he looks like a lovely guy. When I see him in the dugout, he behaves much, much better than me.

“Honestly, I am really pleased that he is coming to England to play [with] United. I think both clubs have a lot of respect in the hierarchy.”

His tone was slightly different after the match in Lisbon, reminding Man Utd fans that they will not face each other in Europe.

Guardiola told reporters: “We will face them two times in the Premier League and maybe the FA Cup. In the Champions League it is not possible.

“Then we will see. I learn from all managers I face. Ruben I think as well. But my concern is on getting us back to our best which we will try to do.”

It is the first time Man City have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions since April 2018 and Guardiola is keen to bounce back.

Guardiola added: “It is a tough challenge, but I am here. It will be a tough season – we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it.

“Life is like this. Maybe in the past six Premier Leagues in seven years and four in a row is an exception. Sometimes you lose.

“Today we were really good – Bournemouth, no, they deserve it. We played really bad against Bournemouth and played really good today.

“I know how we behave today, how good we were, and how a young central defender [Jahmai Simpson-Pusey], what an exceptional game he played.

“When you lose 4-1 what can I say? My team I like it, we were close to making it 0-3.

“The stadium was calm but in one action we lose simple things with quality players and things that normally don’t happen. When you are so close to going 0-2 and then 1-3, it’s difficult for the players, I understand it.

“I have to try and find an explanation. Sometimes it is just football. We have to accept it. Life is that, sport is that. Everyone has to be better and better and better and we will find it

“We are alive in all competitions, and we will continue. We are coming back to Manchester to prepare the game against Brighton. I am not giving up. Maybe people are waiting but I am not giving up.”