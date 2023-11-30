Gullit advises Ten Hag to ‘ask’ Man Utd player ‘what the hell are you doing?’

Ruud Gullit thinks Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be forced to “make a decision” on Andre Onana’s future unless his form improves.

The Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead on two occasions on Wednesday night as they drew 3-3 against Galatasaray in their crucial Champions League clash.

Man Utd sit bottom of their Champions League group and now need to beat Bayern Munich in the final gameweek and hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw in order to qualify for the latter stages.

Onana took much of the criticism on Wednesday night with the Cameroon international misjudging two Hakim Ziyech free-kicks to allow the Turkish side back into the match.

Paul Scholes and some others also thought he should’ve saved Galatasaray’s third goal at his near post and former Chelsea player Gullit thinks Man Utd boss Ten Hag could look to change his goalkeeper soon.

Gullit told beIN Sport: “He knows these are horrible mistakes, he knows that. He’s going to talk in private with his goalkeeper and ask what the hell are you doing, what is going on?

“Maybe he has to make a decision, you never know. The problem is you want to give your goalkeeper, as much as you can, confidence. Not immediately after a mistake get out. With goalkeepers it is hard. He was in a difficult situation.

“He saved them once but I feel for him I know he’s a good goalkeeper but he cost them a lot of games.”

There are some calls to give Turkey international Altay Bayindir an opportunity in net if Onana continues to consistently make mistakes.

When asked why he is yet to play summer signing Bayindir, Man Utd boss Ten Hag told a Turkish journalist: “We are very happy with our keeper group, with Andre, with Altay and also Tom [Heaton].

“A very good keeper group. As a group they do really well, they have good performances and they have to push each other.

“So we are very pleased with Altay, he gets used to the Premier League, he gets used to European football – which is tough when you’re coming from Turkey.

“But we are very pleased with that process, he’s doing very well.

“He has to be patient, but if he works well, if he keeps his progress, he will get his chances and then he has to take this.”