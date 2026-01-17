‘The energy is not good’: Gullit tells one Man Utd star to force a move away from Old Trafford

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit hopes that Joshua Zirkzee will leave Man Utd and reckons his compatriot “should have stayed in Serie A”.

The Red Devils signed the Netherlands international from Bologna in a deal worth around £36.5m in July 2024 but Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact.

Zirkzee scored three times in 32 appearances during his first season at Man Utd, while he has two goals in 14 matches this term.

The Dutchman has been afforded fewer starts this campaign and there have been rumours that he could join Serie A side Roma before the January transfer window closes.

However, his immediate future is more uncertain after Ruben Amorim was sacked by Man Utd as Michael Carrick could choose to give him a chance in the starting XI.

But Gullit is hoping that the Man Utd forward decides to force a move away from Old Trafford with Scott McTominay an example of how leaving can accelerate your career.

READ: Guehi to Liverpool, Neves to Man Utd among six forced hijack transfers to save this January window

Gullit told FootItalia: “I saw that Roma maybe wanted to take him and I hope that he will leave.

“For me, there was always a doubt that it was the right decision to go to Manchester United. I think he should have stayed in Serie A. He was doing well with Bologna and I think he should have gone to a better team in Italy.

“For him it would have been much better. Manchester United have to figure out what that vibe is there, because something is wrong there. The energy is not good, it doesn’t feel good at all.

“Look at Scott McTominay. It is unbelievable how well McTominay has done since he left Old Trafford. It’s incredible, it’s fantastic to watch. At United he was more like a 12th man, than he was a player and look how he has flourished, just playing every game is so important.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Ferdinand insists £121m striker will ‘100% come to Man Utd’ as Wilcox bends to Carrick demand

* Keane ‘bitterness’ clear with Neville ‘nodding along’ at fellow failed manager who is ‘furious by default’

* Man Utd duo to be ‘exposed’ by Man City in Carrick system as ‘perfect’ Doku foil to miss derby

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker doesn’t think Zirkzee can ever make it at Old Trafford as he is “nowhere near the level” of summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

Parker told AceOdds.com in December: “He is nowhere near the level of Sesko, who is very unselfish and makes all the right runs, and we also see now how big of a gap there is between the two of them. Zirkzee is just miles away from what is expected when you play at Man United.

“It`s quite ironic actually, that Zirkzee is now playing more because Sesko is injured, but I think Zirkzee would rather want Sesko to be ready and play ahead of him, so he can get his loan move away in January. He might miss out on it now because of Sesko`s injury.

“I don`t like what I am seeing from Zirkzee at all. Everything about him is trying to be flashy and it just doesn`t work. He has to be frustrated, because nothing works out for him. He looks like he is frustrated, and I totally get it, but at the end of the day it is his own fault.

“I am wondering at times what they actually saw in Zirkzee. Fair enough, he is alright on the ball and his touch is decent, but he is just not going to make a difference for Man United ever.”

READ NEXT: From Sancho to Haaland: Ranking last 69 Bundesliga signings in the Premier League