Man Utd gunning for 14-goal Bundesliga striker linked with Liverpool, Arsenal as Ten Hag eyes Martial upgrade

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, but they face competition from of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Red Devils’ humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday has heaped pressure on Erik ten Hag, with his team now six points adrift of the top four.

Despite various outlets claiming Ten Hag could be sacked, the manager still has one eye on the January transfer window as he looks to improve his squad.

His priority is thought to be a new centre-back but with the future of Anthony Martial in doubt, Man Utd could also look to bring in a new striker.

Man Utd are not planning to extend Martial’s contract. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, so they could sell him in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

A new front man would also provide some competition for summer signing Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored five goals in five games in the Champions League but has yet to find the net in the Premier League.

Now, according to our friends at TEAMtalk, Man Utd have identified Openda as a key target ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Leipzig star is the ‘one name above all the others that is coming up again and again’ in regards to winter signings.

Openda has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 14 goals and laying on three assists.

At the age of 23, the Belgium international is only expected to improve and Man Utd are keen to bring him in, but Leipzig certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Openda’s contract contains a £70m release clause, but it is only valid from the summer of 2025.

This means that any move for the forward prior to that date will require a ‘mammoth fee,’ with the German side keen to get the most out of their asset.

As mentioned, Liverpool and Arsenal are also big admirers of Openda, so Man Utd will have to move quickly to avoid being beaten to his signature.

TEAMtalk also note that Pep Guardiola was also left impressed by the striker after he scored a brace against Manchester City in the Champions League in November.

The Cityzens could, therefore, also join the race for Openda’s signature in the coming weeks.

