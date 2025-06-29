Viktor Gyokeres has come to an ‘agreement’ with Sporting over his transfer this summer while one ‘condemned’ Manchester United star is ‘set to stay’ after a shock U-turn.

Gyokeres is desperate to leave Sporting this summer and wants to join Arsenal, who are currently deciding between him and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their new No.9.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas recently dismissed reported claims that the Sweden international had a gentleman’s agreement to leave the club for well below his £85m asking price, though it’s thought they are willing to let him leave for around £65m this summer.

Arsenal are said to have made a bid of around £55m which has been rejected, and are currently deciding whether to launch a new offer while United wait in the wings.

It’s been claimed that the Red Devils could end up feeding on the Gunners’ transfer ‘scraps’ – signing whichever out of Gyokeres or Sesko doesn’t get their desired move to the Emirates.

In any case, both clubs, but perhaps Gyokeres most of all, have been handed a boost in order to get the deal done, with The Sun claiming Sporting have reached an ‘agreement’ with the striker that he need not return for pre-season on Tuesday, giving Arsenal, United or other suitors until July 7 to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, United have been dealt a blow in their bid to reduce their wage bill this summer as previously ‘condemned’ £350,000-per-week midfielder Casemiro is ‘set to stay’, according to Mirror.

The Brazilian has – somewhat unfairly – been seen as a poster boy for United’s demise, with pundits and fans using his £60m transfer on a four-year-deal as a 30-year-old on massive wages as a sign of the fuzzy thinking at Old Trafford.

Reports when Ruben Amorim arrived to replace Erik ten Hag claimed Casemiro ‘didn’t interest him’ and would be one of the first out in a ‘clean up’ in order to make space on the wage bill.

The Portuguese coach ‘wanted him out’ in January and was left ‘raging’ when the club bosses failed to find a buyer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe then brutally named Casemiro when listing five “not good enough” or “overpaid” (or both) players as he discussed the club’s financial woes with Gary Neville.

Reports of United’s desperate search for a club to take Casemiro off their hands amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia and the player’s apparent willingness to leave continued for most of the season, but his increased role in Amorim’s side towards the end of the campaign and an uptick in his performances changed the dynamic.

Amorim then performed a U-turn and backed the midfielder to see out his contract at Old Trafford as he wants to retain leaders in his dressing room, and now – having earned a shock recall for Brazil by Carlo Ancelotti earlier this month – Casemiro now wants to stay as he believes he has a better chance of playing in the 2026 World Cup if he remains at United.