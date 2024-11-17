Gyokeres opens up on chance of him joining Amorim at Man Utd: ‘It’s very sad that he’s leaving’

Ruben Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres as one of his first signings at Old Trafford.

Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres has remained coy over his chances of joining former Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim at Man Utd.

The Red Devils are looking to give new boss Amorim the tools to be a success after replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager earlier this week.

Man Utd made five signings in the summer as they looked to support Ten Hag but their terrible results and performances this season cost him his job.

And there are some concerns that Amorim will have to go back into the transfer market as soon as possible to bring in players to suit his preferred 3-4-3 system, which he has been using at Sporting.

Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk revealed earlier this week that Man Utd are serious players in the race to sign Gyokeres, while they also have interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United are big competition for Viktor Gyokeres. It’s easier, of course, for United with Ruben Amorim having swapped Sporting CP for Old Trafford.

“Also, Bayern already have Harry Kane in the squad, so Gyokeres won’t get so much playing time in Munich, which isn’t a great argument for Vincent Komapany’s side. The Red Devils are also interested in another Bayern Munich target in Benjamin Sesko (so you see the club is always competing with the Premier League).”

And now Gyokeres has revealed that the new Man Utd boss has not asked the striker to join him at Old Trafford just yet.

When asked about a potential move to Man Utd, Gyokeres said: “He probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see. No, he hasn’t [asked me to join him].

“It’s fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”

Gyokeres added: “I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here. We will see [about a new club] when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial, and there will be also other factors.”

Speaking about Amorim’s exit in general, the Sporting striker continued: “It’s very sad that he’s leaving, but of course we understand his decision.

“He has of course meant a lot [to me] considering that he gave me that chance and that he made me develop so much. Now we look forward to working with the new coach.”

Looking around a floodlit Old Trafford earlier this week, Amorim remarked in his first interview as Man Utd manager: “You watch on TV and you know that it’s big and it’s impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history.

“I’m really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it’s amazing. It’s a real honour to be here.”