Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly ‘rejected an initial offer’ worth around £29m to leave Sporting Lisbon amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Gyokeres is a leading contender to be this year’s top scorer in Europe as he’s cemented himself as a prolific goalscorer since leaving Coventry City for Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

The Swedish international has 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Primeira Liga champions, including 54 goals and 13 assists during the 2024/25 campaign.

Gyokeres‘ immense form over the past two seasons has sparked interest from across the world, with recent reports indicating that Premier League pair Arsenal and Man Utd are leading the race for his services.

Arsenal duo Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have reportedly butted heads over their new striker signing, with the head coach said to have been ‘overruled’ by the sporting director.

RB Leipzig standout Benjamin Sesko is understood to be the other striker being considered by Arsenal, with the latest reports indicating that they are favouring him over Gyokeres.

This could leave Man Utd as the frontrunners to sign Gyokeres, especially with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing he is ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Ruben Amorim.

It had been feared that their failure to qualify for Europe could impact United’s hopes of landing top targets, but Bryan Mbuemo is expected to follow Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants and Gyokeres could be next.

As mentioned, Arsenal and Man Utd have been most linked with Gyokeres, but Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have emerged as a new rival after Victor Osimhen decided to pull the plug on a move to the Middle East at the eleventh hour.

Al-Hilal are looking to finalise their squad for the Club World Cup and their priority is to sign a striker after missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo as they make a ‘big move’ for Gyokeres.

French outlet L’Equipe have provided an update on this situation, claiming Al-Hilal’s ‘initial offer’ is worth 35 million euros (around £29m), but this salary proposal has been ‘rejected’ by Gyokeres.

It is noted that the Saudi Pro League side went ‘on the offensive’ for Gyokeres after being dealt a severe blow by Osimhen and were ‘prepared to pay’ 65 million euros to Sporting Lisbon.

However, Gyokeres has decided to ‘decline’ this proposed move, so the door to a move to the Premier League remains open.

Regarding Osimhen’s next move after turning down Al-Hilal, the report adds: