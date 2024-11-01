According to reports, Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres has ‘responded’ to potential interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Gyokeres is the leading scorer in Europe this year. He’s been sensational following his £15m move to Sporting Lisbon from Championship outfit Coventry City in 2023.

The Sweden international was signed by Ruben Amorim, who is leaving Sporting Lisbon to become Man Utd‘s new head coach.

Amorim’s move to Man Utd has fuelled speculation linking the Premier League club with Gyokeres, who is attracting interest from several elite European teams.

Gyokeres has been on fire at the start of this campaign, grabbing 16 goals and four assists in his 15 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions. Overall, he has 78 goal involvements in 65 outings for the Portuguese side.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have already submitted an ‘offer’ for Gyokeres and former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood can see this transfer happening.

READ: Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd: Why would he join a ‘doomed project’?



Sherwood said: “He [Amorim] will know. The little detail – what he will learn in training about these guys.

“He needs to then decide, what do I need in January?

“Does he bring in Marcus Edwards with him? That boy is a superstar. He went from Tottenham [Hotspur] to Sporting.

“Do we bring Gyokeres? He’s absolutely on fire at the moment. I would suggest 100 per cent that boy comes in because they’re [United] starved of centre-forwards.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, who’s not a centre-forward anyway, but they’ve got to get him out before they can bring players in, and that’s the problem.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher pinpoints early ‘quick fix’ Amorim can make at Man Utd as he enters ‘different stratosphere’

👉 Man Utd line up stunning offer for ‘classless’ Brazil star as ‘gross’ forward ‘passes’ on Real Madrid talks

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand reveals the ‘big difference’ between Amorim and ETH as key problem is identified

Man Utd are struggling in the Premier League as they are 14th after nine games. They are already seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

If United fail to qualify for the Champions League again, it could impact their chances of signing their top targets next year.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Gyokeres’ ‘response to Man Utd interest’ is they could ‘tempt him to join the club even without Champions League football’.