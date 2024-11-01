Man Utd: Gyokeres’ ‘response’ to transfer boosts INEOS with Amorim reunion given ‘100%’ guarantee
According to reports, Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres has ‘responded’ to potential interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.
Gyokeres is the leading scorer in Europe this year. He’s been sensational following his £15m move to Sporting Lisbon from Championship outfit Coventry City in 2023.
The Sweden international was signed by Ruben Amorim, who is leaving Sporting Lisbon to become Man Utd‘s new head coach.
Amorim’s move to Man Utd has fuelled speculation linking the Premier League club with Gyokeres, who is attracting interest from several elite European teams.
Gyokeres has been on fire at the start of this campaign, grabbing 16 goals and four assists in his 15 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions. Overall, he has 78 goal involvements in 65 outings for the Portuguese side.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have already submitted an ‘offer’ for Gyokeres and former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood can see this transfer happening.
READ: Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd: Why would he join a ‘doomed project’?
Sherwood said: “He [Amorim] will know. The little detail – what he will learn in training about these guys.
“He needs to then decide, what do I need in January?
“Does he bring in Marcus Edwards with him? That boy is a superstar. He went from Tottenham [Hotspur] to Sporting.
“Do we bring Gyokeres? He’s absolutely on fire at the moment. I would suggest 100 per cent that boy comes in because they’re [United] starved of centre-forwards.
“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, who’s not a centre-forward anyway, but they’ve got to get him out before they can bring players in, and that’s the problem.”
MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Carragher pinpoints early ‘quick fix’ Amorim can make at Man Utd as he enters ‘different stratosphere’
👉 Man Utd line up stunning offer for ‘classless’ Brazil star as ‘gross’ forward ‘passes’ on Real Madrid talks
👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand reveals the ‘big difference’ between Amorim and ETH as key problem is identified
Man Utd are struggling in the Premier League as they are 14th after nine games. They are already seven points adrift of the Champions League places.
If United fail to qualify for the Champions League again, it could impact their chances of signing their top targets next year.
However, a report from Football Insider claims Gyokeres’ ‘response to Man Utd interest’ is they could ‘tempt him to join the club even without Champions League football’.
‘The 26-year-old striker could be tempted to move to Old Trafford due to the size of the football club and the huge pull that they have.
‘The 20-time champions are not currently looking at a deal for the Sporting CP star, but if they decide to sign a striker then it is believed that Gyokeres will be at the top of the list.
‘Ruben Amorim’s expected appointment as the next United manager could give them the edge in the race to sign the Sweden international.
‘Gyokeres has an £83million release clause for any team interested in him in January, but it is expected his price tag could drop in the upcoming summer transfer window.
‘Football Insider revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea have the striker on their shortlist for next summer, with the two London clubs looking to bolster their attacking options. However, Amorim could be the difference maker in this situation as well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Gyokeres is a huge fan of him.’