Top Man Utd target ‘says no to Ruben Amorim’ and ‘chooses next destination’

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has told Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim that he doesn’t want to move to Old Trafford in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have struggled to score Premier League goals this season with Man Utd scoring just 21 goals in 16 matches before their match against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table with only Everton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich Town scoring fewer goals ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have all been criticised at times for the lack of goals this season and Amorim is looking to improve their record.

His efforts could be helped by rumours Rashford, who was not named in the Man Utd squad to face Bournemouth on Sunday for the third matchday, with the England international admitting that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Any money raised from getting Rashford off their books could be used to help Amorim bring in a new centre-forward over the next couple of transfer windows.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd have been heavily linked to Gyokeres since Sporting CP’s former manager Amorim joined the Red Devils as head coach in November.

But reports in Spain now claim that the Sweden international ‘says no to Amorim’ and ‘chooses his next destination for next season’.

After Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, ‘everything pointed’ to Gyokeres following his former manager to Man Utd next summer.

However, ‘sources close to the player’s entourage assure that his preference is to wear the Barca shirt’ as Gyokeres ‘prefers’ a move to the Camp Nou over Old Trafford.

Man Utd ‘had hoped that the relationship between Gyökeres and Amorim would be decisive in attracting the Swede to the Premier League , but it seems that the emotional factor and the historical weight of Barça have tipped the balance’.

Gyokeres’ entourage have made it ‘clear that he is willing to join’ Barcelona and now ‘the ball is in the court of the Blaugrana board, who must decide whether to make a strong commitment to one of the most promising offensive players in European football.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the Red Devils would pull off “one of the best possible signings” if they end up getting a deal for Gyokeres over the line.

Parker told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “I think it would be amazing if Man United can sign Gyokeres. In my opinion, it would be one of the best possible signings and maybe one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League.”

“He knows how Amorim wants to play and vice versa. He would be the perfect addition, and also add some competition to Højlund who really needs it, because he hasn’t shown enough yet.”

“Gyokeres would be a top striker in the Premier League.”