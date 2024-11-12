Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has explained why his former club should avoid Viktor Gyokeres and sign an alternative for £120m.

Ruben Amorim has left Sporting Lisbon to take over at Man Utd and officially joined the Premier League giants at the start of this week.

39-year-old Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer after helping Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga twice since 2020.

Amorim has helped Sporting Lisbon win their opening eleven Primeira Liga games this season and salvaged five former Premier League flops.

Under Amorim, former Coventry City striker Gyokeres has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and is this year’s top scorer in Europe.

Despite this, Saha has explained why his former club should avoid signing Gyokeres next year.

“It might be surprising, but I don’t think Man Utd should go after Viktor Gyokeres,” Saha said.

“I think he is a good player in an incredible run of form, even in the Champions League, but he won’t get the same luxuries as he does at Sporting.

“Sporting are not under the same pressure as Manchester United, it’s a completely different animal. Right now United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and at times the pressure has looked to be a lot for them to handle too.”

Instead, Saha has called for Man Utd to “spend £120m on Harry Kane” amid reports suggesting they have already made a record ‘offer’ to sign the England international, who could replace two ‘resounding failures’.

Saha added: “It’s hard to find players who can do what Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland can do, United need to find players that can really hurt the opposition and are proven in doing so and that’s a big task.

“United have spent a lot of money and I don’t think Gyokeres is the answer, if you can spend £120 million on Harry Kane then they should do it tomorrow, there are very few guarantees in football but that’s what a club like United needs.”

Earlier this year, former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admitted they “wanted to sign” Kane before they acquired Rasmus Hojlund during the 2023 summer transfer window.

“You have to accept that you get talent in instead of players who have already proved it in the past,” he explained. “We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund,” Ten Hag said.

“I can see a striker (Harry Kane) who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn’t get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he’s a talent.

“With Harry Kane you know you get 30 goals. I think Rasmus will get there but he needs time.

“It’s not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different. But with Rasmus Hojlund, we get the highest potential in the striker position last summer.”