Arsenal ‘offer contract until 2030’ for dream Man Utd target as Red Devils face transfer collapse

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Arsenal have offered Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres a contract with a potential move to Man Utd ‘almost off the table’, according to reports.

The Sweden international is attracting interest from a number of clubs, especially in the Premier League, after helping Sporting win the Portuguese title and a dramatic Taca de Portugal final on Sunday.

Gyokeres scored his 54th goal in all competitions to equalise in the tenth minute of added time at the end of the second half before Conrad Harder and Francisco Trincao scored goals in extra time to give Sporting a 3-1 win over Benfica.

The former Coventry City man’s sensational scoring form has turned many heads this season with Man Utd and Arsenal two of the clubs most interested in his services.

Gyokeres’ association with Ruben Amorim, who managed him at Sporting before taking the job at Old Trafford, has seen lots of rumours linking him with the Red Devils.

But now Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg has revealed that a deal for Gyokeres at Man Utd is ‘now almost off the table’ ahead of the summer.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand that a move for Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United is now almost off the table!

‘It is currently not the player’s objective either. Instead, Man Utd are now signing Matheus Cunha.’

Arsenal are also looking for a new striker with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko linked in recent days and now it looks like they have decided on their main target.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira has revealed that Arsenal have ‘offered a contract until 2030’ to Gyokeres as they move to get a deal over the line.

Schira wrote on X: ‘#Arsenal are in talks with Viktor #Gyökeres’ agents to try to sign the striker, who still #AFC’s main target since September. Offered a contract until 2030. #SportingCP ask €65M to give the green light to the sale. #transfers.’

Before Schira’s latest report, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio had claimed that he thought Man Utd were set to “try again” for Gyokeres.

Di Marzio said on Thursday: “Gyokeres for sure can leave for €65 million. I think that Man Utd will try again despite a disastrous season. If Amorim will stay, he will try to get him because he thinks that United needs a striker like him.”

“Gyokeres and Isak are the two strikers who could change teams in the summer. If Isak will join Arsenal in the summer, Gyokeres can go to Man Utd or if Isak goes to Man Utd, then Gyokeres goes to Arsenal. These are the two teams who can have Gyokeres and Isak.”