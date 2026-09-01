Man Utd back in for Hall on deadline day with four deals alive as Carrick loses trust in star

Man Utd are still ‘in’ for Lewis Hall in the final hours of the summer transfer window but Newcastle’s £75m asking price remains too steep, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been looking to sign a new left-back all summer with Hall emerging as their dream target in that position.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in early August that Man Utd would have a battle on their hands to sign Hall this summer because of Newcastle already raising a lot of money in player sales.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.”

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Romano added: “So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

Despite it looking unlikely that Hall will join Man Utd in the summer transfer window, the Daily Mail have given a slice of hope to Red Devils fans by claiming INEOS are still ‘in’ for his signing on deadline day.

The Daily Mail wrote: ‘United are in for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, but it would take a bid of more than £75million to make them even consider letting the 21-year-old leave Tyneside.

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‘Brighton full back Ferdi Kadioglu (centre) is also on United’s list if they cannot convince Newcastle to sell Hall.’

As well as potential deals for Hall and Kadioglu, Man Utd still hold interest in signing Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas as four deals remain alive on deadline day.

Is Man Utd boss Carrick losing faith in Shaw?

Reliable Carrington insider Sully has now revealed that Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick is pushing the board to get a left-back signing over the line as he is losing trust in Luke Shaw.

Sully posted on X: ‘What I’ve heard, regardless of this game, is that Carrick doesn’t fully trust Luke Shaw off the ball, and he’s made the need for another left-back clear to the recruitment team.

‘I believe they are still working on a left-back, and I haven’t heard anything to say otherwise yet.’

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