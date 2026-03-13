Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Manchester City are far more likely to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson than Manchester United.

Anderson has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he will inevitably be on the move this summer, with Man Utd and Man City among the clubs interested in signing him.

It has been suggested that Nottm Forest could demand as much as £100m for Anderson, though this fee will likely decrease if they get relegated from the Premier League.

Man Utd and Man City have made it a priority to sign a new midfielder in the summer, with a recent report claiming Pep Guardiola’s side already have a ‘done deal’ with Anderson.

Romano does not go this far with his latest assessment of Anderson’s situation, but he has confirmed that the England international is “very high” on Man City’s shortlist.

“Manchester City will sign a midfielder this summer. For sure, it’s going to be an important midfielder. Man City want to go strong for a midfielder,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There were links with Felix Nmecha at Borussia Dortmund, but I’m told that story was not true. Man City never opened talks for Nmecha. He’s never been on the list, so he’s not the name we have to consider. I told you Dani Olmo [is not happening] and I’m telling you now Nmecha, who signed a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, was never an option.

“But what I can tell you is that a serious target, very high on the short list of Manchester City for the summer transfer window, is Elliot Anderson, the midfielder, former Newcastle player, now at Nottingham Forest.”

Romano also revealed that an advantage for Man City is that they know Anderson is a “top target” and they will “make moves for the player” before the end of this season.

“Still nothing done, still nothing decided. It will depend on Forest—Premier League or not—it will depend on the pricing, it will depend on the player; several things,” Romano added.

“But Manchester City have already started thinking about the midfielder short list, and in this short list, Elliot Anderson is a name that is absolutely high. He is one of the players under consideration for the midfielder role, and I would say from my understanding, he’s in the top three—probably top two—of targets for Manchester City this summer.

“Elliot Anderson is a top target for Manchester City, so I expect City to make moves for the player in the next weeks and months because he’s super appreciated.”

And Man Utd appear to be making life easier for Man City, with Romano revealing that they are messing around over Anderson.

According to Romano, United have two more pressing concerns to address before making a move for Anderson, whom they do not know whether he is their leading target.

“He is also a player appreciated by Manchester United,” Romano said.

“But for Man United, there are even more things to clarify before they go in for the midfielder they want.

“First: who is going to be the manager? Second: Champions League football or not? And then the budget for the midfielder. Same as Manchester City, they need to understand how much Nottingham Forest want for Anderson.

“At Man United, he’s really appreciated, but Man United are yet to decide who is the midfielder top one, two, or three they want to sign in this summer transfer window.”