Hargreaves names only Man Utd player who is now ‘undroppable’ after Forest defeat

Former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves insists that Amad Diallo is the only player in Ruben Amorim’s side who is currently “undroppable”.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new Premier League season with a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday pushing them down to 13th in the table.

Erik ten Hag got the sack for his part in their terrible run of form but Amorim isn’t doing much better in a mixed start to his tenure at Man Utd.

Amorim has started with a draw against Ipswich Town, two wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton, and two losses in their last two matches versus Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Despite being one of their best players on the day against Forest, Amorim substituted compatriot Fernandes off with 14 minutes to go to be replaced by Mason Mount.

The move didn’t work out for Amorim and Hargreaves couldn’t believe the Man Utd boss’ decision to take the Portugal international off the pitch.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves said of Fernandes: “I was amazed he went off.

“He created a goal, scored another, and for some reason at the crucial part of the game when you need a goal you take him off?

“If anything he’s the guy right now, him and Amad, are the two where you’d say they’re going to create you something.

“I’m guessing he’ll probably regret that because I thought Bruno was the one guy, everything was running through him.”

Former Premier League striker and fellow pundit Jermain Defoe added: “Everything goes through him, even with the goal there, Hojlund’s goal, you can see that he’s [Fernandes] is coaching it, that must be massive for a manager.

“That’s why when he came off we were surprised, why’s he taking him off? We couldn’t understand.”

Amorim made four changes for the defeat to Nottingham Forest and Hargreaves commented on the Man Utd boss trying to find his best team.

Hargreaveas continued: “I was surprised Mazrouri didn’t play, I think he’s been Man United’s best player this season, but he probably wanted to give someone else an opportunity.

“Luke Shaw came back and now he’s back out, so he hasn’t been able to find a settled team.

“I do think his team in the end will be Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, I think that’ll be his back three.

“Mainoo was in there, he hasn’t had a settled back three, he hasn’t had a settled midfield two, and at the top of the pitch he’s rotating. I think he’s trying to find who is going to fit in this formation.”

Diallo produced another good display in his new wing-back role and Hargreaves reckons the Ivorian is the only attacking player who is now “undroppable” for Amorim.

When asked if Marcus Rashford still gets a place in Amorim’s best XI at Man Utd, Hargreaves replied: “I think he’s an option but none of the boys at the top of the pitch are undroppable outside of Amad maybe.”