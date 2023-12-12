Hargreaves tips ex-Liverpool man for Man Utd transfer as Zaha comparison is made

Owen Hargreaves would take former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke at Manchester United as he predicts the striker will “get another chance at the top”.

The Bournemouth striker has contributed eight goals and one assist in 16 Premier League matches so far this season with four of those goals coming in his last five games.

Solanke scored 29 Championship goals in 2021/22 as the Cherries – who beat Man Utd 3-0 on Saturday – were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League before contributing six goals and seven assists last term in the top flight.

Man Utd have struggled for goals this term with Erik ten Hag’s side only scoring 18 goals in their 16 Premier League matches.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League despite his exploits in the Champions League, while last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford only has two goals to his name.

And former Man Utd midfielder Hargreaves reckons Solanke will get “another chance at the top” with the pundit hoping he lands at Old Trafford.

“I would take him at Manchester United, all day,” Hargreaves said on Premier League Productions. “At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player.

“He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that.

“But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from Firmino, Mane and Salah. We saw it with Wilf (Zaha) when he went to Manchester United. He wasn’t ready. He was too young.

“I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain.”

The Glazers are taking most of the blame for Man Utd being in a poor state on and off the field but Neville thinks Ten Hag has to take some of the blame for current performances.

Neville has particularly questioned Ten Hag’s decision to select Anthony Martial over the weekend despite his poor displays up front.

The former Man Utd defender said on Sky Sports: “Yes, Erik ten Hag should be doing better. Yes, Anthony Martial playing up front is bizarre. The style of play isn’t there.

“The players need to do a lot better, some of the performances individually and collectively are shambolic.

“The result (against Bournemouth) is a disgrace and I can’t believe it. Well done to Bournemouth, but it should not happen. But the continued 10 years of failure is down to them (Glazers).”