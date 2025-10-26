Man Utd legend Owen Hargreaves “loves” new summer signing Matheus Cunha after the Red Devils beat Brighton 4-2 on Saturday.

The Red Devils have been flexing their muscles in recent weeks with a victory over the Seagulls this weekend taking their run of wins to three in a row.

Man Utd had been struggling at the beginning of the season to stay consistent with their victory over arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend seeing them achieve back-to-back wins for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s reign.

Hargreaves thinks Man Utd have been unlucky in some matches this season, picking out the Arsenal defeat as an example, and he was pleased to see Cunha scoring in their win over Brighton at the weekend.

Former Man Utd midfielder Hargreaves told Premier League Productions: “I don’t think the performances have been amazing but the results speak for themselves.

“If you think back to the first game of the season against Arsenal, that was a good performance but they somehow lost the game. The results are the most important thing.

“When you have players like Matheus Cunha who have a real personality… I just love the way he talks and plays.

“Cunha and Mbeumo along with Bruno Fernandes are guys that you can rely on and trust.

“Manchester United are scoring goals and look dangerous, I would say they’re conceding more than they would like, 14 is a lot after nine games.

“But I like the look of the team and the direction they’re going in. The goalkeeper [Senne Lammens] has made a difference as well.”

Amorim insists Man Utd are only going to improve after hearing “the joy” of supporters inside Old Trafford after their latest win.

The Man Utd boss told reporters: “It is a good feeling. To listen to the crowd, the joy, it is important. We need to enjoy that today but then prepare for the next one.

“Everything can change really quickly, but if you have that feeling and still feel confident to work, we are going to be a better team.”

On Cunha, Amorim added: “He was struggling [previously]. He can hide that, but I understood that.

“It is not a surprise the way he responded at Anfield or played today with and without the ball, and that is going to be massive for us.

“He needs to score goals; he suffers when he doesn’t score, but he is a top player who decides games.”