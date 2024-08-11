Man Utd have a new silent killer in midfield – & he’ll take them back to the top

It feels like we’ve been talking about Manchester United’s midfield problem for the best part of a decade now, but any supporter of the club will tell you it’s for good reason.

The Red Devils have tried everything – apart from being a football operation with a plan – in the post-Ferguson era to try and get things firing, and while you can dispute where it’s come from, there’s no denying that money has been spent by the club to try and force their way back to the top of the mountain.

A misfiring midfield has been one of several issues left in the hands of INEOS to fix after years of decay under Glazer rule.

For the full article, please click here.