Man Utd have a saviour waiting in the wings – & he’s ready to own the Amorim era
Despite a left-back injury crisis and an apparent breakthrough in pre-season, Harry Amass’ inevitable ascent to the Manchester United first-team has been left on ice.
It’s a puzzling one. Ever since he signed for the club back in 2023, the teenager has been talked up as one of the brightest English prospects in the country.
That’s a cliche that gets overused a hellish amount – especially when discussing literally anybody kicking a ball around a pitch at Carrington – but it’s not just hot air when it comes to Amass.