Man Utd have already secured the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with their fortunate 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday moving them up one place to 12th in the table.

Man Utd have only won eight of their 23 Premier League matches this term and Ruben Amorim has been feeling the pressure in recent weeks.

The Man Utd boss has also taken a strict stance on players who don’t give their all in training with Amorim making an example of Marcus Rashford by omitting him from all but one squad since their Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen in mid-December.

And Amorim admitted on Sunday that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over Rashford if he continues to give less than 100 per cent in training sessions.

The new Man Utd head coach is looking to bring in players who can thrive in his 3-4-3 system and feel comfortable with his playing style and philosophy.

And now reports in Portuguese newspaper A Bola claim that Man Utd ‘have already snapped up’ Sporting CP winger Quenda ahead of the summer.

It is claimed that a transfer to Old Trafford is ‘assured’ and that the clubs ‘are preparing for a fee that could be in the region of 60 million euros (£50m)’.

The report in A Bola adds:

‘The English giant’s desire even predates the arrival of Ruben Amorim to coach the Premier League team in November, but the former Sporting coach , who launched Quenda into the green and whites’ first team, not only kept the red devils’ interest in the player alive but also sharpened it even more – not to the point of an attempt being made this January (although that possibility has been considered, even going against the promise made by the coach not to sign Alvalade this winter) but rather to grab him now so he can count on him from next season onwards. ‘Sporting is then preparing for a transfer fee that should be in the region of €60 million. Even if it is through a lower initial value but with certain variables and even a percentage of the transfer fee.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: ‘Thick’ Rashford racism theory debunked by Garnacho evidence

👉 Plotting the paths of Man Utd and Spurs to Europa League final

👉 Rashford transfer ‘practically agreed’ with Man Utd as he ‘sets deadline’ for deal



However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has cautioned excitement over the potential addition of Quenda with Man Utd yet to make a ‘formal offer’ for the 17-year-old.

Ornstein revealed on Friday afternoon: