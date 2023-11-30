Man Utd ‘have to drop’ Andre Onana after (not a) dig from Bruno Fernandes

The reaction to Andre Onana mistakes for Manchester United is obviously measured. What is it about goalkeepers?

Disaster ass

Headline on Goal: ‘Incompetent Onana has been a total disaster for Man Utd’

Pesky fact: He literally has the joint-best save percentage in the Premier League with Alisson.

Has he made cock-ups in the Champions League? Yes. Has he been largely excellent in the Premier League? Also yes.

Does perspective go out of the window when you are trying to rank high on Google for ‘Onana’? God yes.

Drop-kick

There’s obviously mileage in the suggestion that Andre Onana could be dropped by Manchester United after the draw with Galatasaray, because obviously managers often drop goalkeepers who have kept three straight Premier League clean sheets.

Sky Sports want a piece of the action…

Andre Onana’s latest errors leave Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag with decision to make – Champions League hits and misses

It starts strongly…

In an alternate universe Manchester United are heading into their final Champions League group game with qualification assured. That is a world in which Andre Onana is not their goalkeeper.

Well, he did save that penalty v Copenhagen but carry on…

It’s not been all bad for Onana at Old Trafford, but his lack of reliability is adding a sense of uncertainty to an already fragile side.

It’s definitely not been all bad. Like really not bad at all in the Premier League barring that opening game v Wolves.

But the i go much stronger, with Pete Hall writing:

Man Utd have to drop Andre Onana – and Ten Hag has the perfect excuse

He admits that ‘Onana had not put a foot wrong, growing in stature with the ball at his feet, all while making big saves at crucial moments’ as Manchester United have somehow become the Premier League’s form team.

So obviously Manchester United ‘have to drop’ him after his poor performance in Istanbul.

But after he single-handedly contrived to make United’s best performance of the season in Galatasaray irrelevant, to leave Erik ten Hag’s side staring down the barrel of a European exit, it is very much back to square one.

We know it’s a low bar but ‘best performance of the season’? They managed four shots on target in 90 minutes and allowed Galatasaray twice as many. That’s not just about a goalkeeper; that’s a collective dereliction of duty.

As Barney Ronay wrote in The Guardian: ‘Whenever Harry Maguire was isolated he looked lost, whirling about like a Dalek stuck between flights of stairs. Fernandes had a wonderful game, but also a game shot with moments of head-clutching misfortune. Somehow United didn’t win it at the death despite generating a series of chances that seemed harder to miss than to score.’

But it was definitely all Onana who ‘singlehandedly contrived to make United’s best performance of the season in Galatasaray irrelevant’.

‘Back to square one’? Are we in nursery? You can’t be one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League but have that entirely eradicated by mistakes in the Champions League.

And according to Hall, what Erik ten Hag should do with his beleaguered goalkeeper now is drop him to give Altar Bayindir ‘some match practice’. Because that’s how football management works.

Every manager losing a player to the Africa Cup of Nations should drop them now to give their replacements some ‘match practice’. Mo Salah? He was pretty poor v Manchester City; Liverpool have to drop him now to give Harvey Elliott a little run-out.

Or does that rule only apply to Manchester United goalkeepers?

Can you dig it?

‘Really bad goals’ – Bruno Fernandes seemingly aims dig at Andre Onana as goalkeeping gaffes see Man Utd slip to costly Champions League draw at Galatasaray – Goal.

‘Seemingly’ is quite the word to use for quotes in which Fernandes – who twice gave away the free-kicks from which Galatasaray scored – absolutely does not aim a dig at anybody and repeatedly and pointedly uses the word ‘we’:

“We conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them. We were on top of the game twice and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough.”

It’s almost like he doesn’t think that Onana was solely to blame. Because he’s not seven.

And here we are on ESPN:

‘Man United’s Onana must improve after UCL errors – Fernandes’

That really does make it sound like Fernandes has had a massive pop at his goalkeeper. Shall we look at his actual quotes?

“He has to do better on the pitch as we all do. We should have done more to have taken a better result. It’s not just because of him that we got this negative result. We all have to take responsibility for what we do, me first.”

Are we the only ones who can see and understand the words ‘as we all do’? Yes, Onana ‘has to do better’ but so does Fernandes and every other Manchester United footballer.

We know ‘Onana’ is the villain de jour, but when Bruno Fernandes looks like the adult then you really should question your decisions. Seemingly.

Knock knock me sick

Mediawatch is happy to admit we are a massive f***ing bore on this subject but this ‘doing a search on X for comments and pretending it’s an actual news story’ is absolute bollocks.

God forbid that The Sun should write their own content after Manchester United’s draw in Istanbul so…

‘Ten Hag slammed by Man Utd fans for ‘criminal’ subs against Galatasaray – and stats show they’re right to be annoyed’

‘Man Utd fans heartbroken as they spot ‘lonely’ Onana’s reaction at full-time after clangers cost Red Devils’

‘Man Utd fans ‘sickened’ by Ten Hag act immediately after draw with Galatasaray and rage ‘Sir Alex would never’’

The latter headline comes almost entirely from this tweet…

Did SAF ever do this? Knocks me sick when I see managers be all smiles when their team has just had a shocker https://t.co/xIco51xdPl — Big Sam (@Allardyci) November 29, 2023

…from a man with literally 37 followers.

So a man with basically f*** all followers sends a tweet that gets no likes or retweets and it literally becomes headline news. Actual headline news.

Shame The Sun didn’t think to do the same with this one…

Once again I’ve wasted my day watching these cunts — Big Sam (@Allardyci) November 29, 2023

Same.