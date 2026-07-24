Man Utd have just got some bad news about Manu Kone after reaching agreement

Manu Kone is waiting for Paris Saint-Germain, despite the AS Roma star agreeing a deal to join Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

On Thursday, it emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd have managed to convince Kone to move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Corriere dello Sport reported that Man Utd have a deal in principle with Kone’s representatives and are now planning to make a bid of €50million (£42.6m) for the France international midfielder, who starred at the 2026 World Cup.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United remains the club with the most potential for the deal at the moment.

‘Contacts with the club’s representatives are ongoing, and the parties have already reached an agreement in principle, while D’Amico awaits a decisive move from the English club, ready to table an offer close to €50 million.

‘A significant figure, but one that may not be enough.’

READ: Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni to Man Utd for bargain fee after Mourinho reaches decision

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Al-Ahli are also said to be interested in Kone.

Manu Kone waiting for PSG

It has now emerged that the AS Roma star is waiting for an approach from Paris Saint-Germain.

Il Tempo has reported in its print edition on Friday that Kone is waiting for a call from the French and European champions.

Both SportWitness and RomaPress have relayed the story from the Italian publication, which states that the former Borussia Monchengladbach star has expressed his openness to joining Man Utd this summer.

Kone, though, is still hoping that PSG will come for him, although Luis Enrique’s side have yet to express a concrete interest in him.

Carlos Baleba wants to join Man Utd

While Kone is seemingly having second thoughts about a move to Old Trafford, Carlos Baleba is ready to move to Man Utd this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

READ MORE: Real Madrid star reaches decision on Man Utd transfer after Red Devils make offer

Man Utd wanted to sign Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player.

“Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold.

“Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.

“After the Ederson deal off, and all the other developments, from Baleba’s side, they want to understand if there is a chance to reopen conversations and negotiations with Man Utd.

“We know United are looking for a third midfielder, they want to make something happen for another defensive midfielder.

“We need to understand now if there is going to be a possibility for Baleba – or any other option, because Man Utd are checking on the market – which possibilities can become concrete this summer.

“Baleba is a name that was already high on the recruitment team’s list one year ago. The player is super keen about Man Utd, now it depends on the club [and] whether they want to proceed or not.”

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour ranking: Liverpool attempt last-gasp hijack as Man City close in on next signing

