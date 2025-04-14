Thierry Henry slammed Leny Yoro for his part in Harvey Barnes’ second goal in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Manchester United and Jamie Carragher is “running out of things to say about them”.

Ruben Amorim lost his tenth Premier League game in charge of United at St James’ Park as his side were dismantled in the second half.

Barnes scored a brace, the second of which left both Henry and Carragher flabbergasted as they analysed it on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Barnes forced Noussair Mazraoui into a mistake mid-way into United’s half to claim the ball before breezing past both Yoro and Victor Lindelof to smash the ball past Altay Bayindir.

Yoro immediately looked over at the linesman despite there being no hint of a foul or offside in the build-up and Henry couldn’t believe what he was seeing from the young Frenchman.

Henry said: “Leny Yoro doesn’t go back to try and defend. The desire was on Newcastle’s side. They’re just not good enough.

“That (Barnes goal) should never happen. Pause on Yoro. I don’t know why… I don’t know what he is looking at? Are you looking at the linesman, trying to see if he is going to bail you out, I don’t know?

“I don’t know if he thought there was an offside. We all know it’s a goal. What are you looking at? I actually don’t know. I’ve never seen that before.”

Jamie Carragher claimed it was “not acceptable” for Leny Yoro and fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof to fail to challenge Barnes as he eased through to score Newcastle’s third of the game.

“How bad are Manchester United? They lack everything, Manchester United,” he said.

“Harvey Barnes’ first touch, you’ve got two defenders before he gets to the goal and two defenders chasing him.

“If I tell you now he picks the ball up and he is going to score here and not be challenged, you can’t think that is possible at any level of football, if it was under-five young kids or Premier League. That is not acceptable to start in that position (where Barnes began) and finish there (in the box) without a challenge.

“We’re running out of things to say about them.”

But Carragher doesn’t think Amorim is in danger of losing his job at Old Trafford, with the owners and players more to blame for their strife.

“I think Amorim is probably at the end of that queue if you like,” he said on Sky Sports when asked who is to blame for United’s problems. “You’d have to look at the ownership and the players there. He’s going into a really difficult situation.

“We have to remember he didn’t want to take the job right away. He wanted to come in the summer. In a preseason, but the results that he’s got they’re still not good enough.

“We know for Man United, we’re not expecting them to win every week, we know they’re not a top team, but they shouldn’t be where they are in the league table, even with the players that they’ve got.

“It took a bit of time, obviously, for the system. People are still yet to be convinced by that, is that the right decision?

“Not actually from him, by the club for employing him because he came with that system, that’s his DNA. People keep saying, ‘oh, he’s got to change the system.’

“I don’t really see it like that because his whole managerial career and the success that he’s had has been based on that system, that’s what he knows. If he goes to something else, they might as well change the manager.”