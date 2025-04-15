‘I’ve never seen that before’ – Henry singles out Man Utd star for criticism in Newcastle loss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has singled out Man Utd defender Leny Yoro for criticism in the Red Devils’ 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Man Utd lost their 14th Premier League match of the season as goals from Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes (2) and Bruno Guimaraes gave the Magpies a comfortable win over Ruben Amorim’s men.

The current crop will now officially go down as the worst team to play in the Premier League for Man Utd after their result at Newcastle with the Red Devils dropping down to 14th in the table.

Other players have come in for criticism since the defeat on Sunday, but former Arsenal striker Henry chose to pick out Yoro for his strange body language after Barnes scored his second goal of the day.

As a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Henry said: “I invite everyone to stay on Leny Yoro. First and foremost, he’s going to try to play offside.

“It’s a great finish from Barnes but please stay on Yoro and what he’s asking for… pause.

“I don’t know what he’s looking at. What are you looking at? Are you looking at the linesman to try to see if he’s going to bail you out? I don’t know.

“I don’t know if he thought there was an offside, I don’t know. We all know it’s a goal! What are you looking at?! I actually don’t know. I’ve never seen that before.”

When analysing Barnes’ first goal, Henry again criticised Man Utd defender Yoro for not tracking back, he added: “Diogo Dalot, I don’t know what he saw or what he thought was going to happen.

“Leny Yoro doesn’t go back and try and defend it, they’re second in everything, the desire was one Newcastle’s side.

“It’s just not good enough really.”

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 ‘They might as well change the manager’ – Carragher reveals Amorim place in Man Utd blame ‘queue’

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 Man Utd’s 10-man shortlist to replace Andre Onana: Ranking the contenders

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville highlighted the “massive issues” the club faces in terms of recruitment and revealed the only two Red Devils players that he trusts.

Neville said on NBC Sports: “There are massive issues and, honestly, you just don’t know where to start, you don’t know where to build the first step from.

“That’s the problem at the moment and there is a serious amount of time required in good recruitment for that club to get right.”

Neville added: “The problem with this group of players is they’re giving it their all. I don’t think there is a lack of effort.

“They are so below the standard of quality that you need at that football club, all over the pitch.

“Other than Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo maybe, I can’t think of any of them that I would hang my hat on.

“It’s a really desperate situation because the squad is so poor in quality.

“They’ve got old players, they’ve got young players that are nowhere near it and they’ve got a group of players in the middle. It’s a worrying situation.”