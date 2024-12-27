Man Utd hero offers himself to Amorim as Red Devils boss ‘must win games’ despite excuses

Ruben Amorim must “win games” now despite the excuse of Manchester United being in a period of “transition”, according to a Red Devils hero who’s offered his services to the new head coach.

Defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day means Amorim has now lost more games than he’s won in charge of Man Utd, with the mammoth task at hand now clear if it hadn’t been before.

Amorim brought a host of new coaching with him to United including assistant Emanuel Ferro, with many of predecessor Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff cast out, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, who’s since taken over at Leicester after a brief caretaker spell in charge at Old Trafford.

But another United legend has also offered up his services in a bid to get “the club back winning trophies”.

Former centre-back Jaap Stay told Sports Lens: “I’d love to coach at Manchester United but they haven’t picked up the phone,” he revealed.

“I think everyone who has been associated with the club would love to go back and help. Having been in management myself I have coached and helping them in any role would be great.

“I’m always open for talks because I’d love to see the club back winning trophies and maybe I could help coach the defence, but with the manager lots of new staff have come in so they have plenty of options. But you never know.”

United are currently 14th in the Premier League, making this the first time they’ve been in the bottom half of the table on Christmas Day since 1989, and while Stam acknowledges they’re in a “transition period” under Amorim, he also insists they must to find a way to win.

The 52-year-old, who was last seen in English football as manager of Reading over six years ago, added: “Everyone is hoping that Manchester United can compete for the Premier League next season and the manager will as well, but in the meantime it’s very important to win matches and climb up the table.

“It’s a transition period and the players need time to adapt, but there is still pressure to win matches with his new style and to be in a decent position in the table. Ruben Amorim will be working hard to see which players best suit his system but until then there will be a lot of change.”

Ahead of the visit of in-form Newcastle on Monday, Amorim responded to suggestions his job may already be in danger.

“The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the reason that I’m that I’m in,” Amorim said.

“I know that if we don’t win, regardless, if they pay the buyout [for me] or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question.

“You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training [sessions], but we are not winning. That is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.”